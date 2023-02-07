Campaign to build new hatchery on Little Campbell River officially underway

Stewards of the Little Campbell River have officially launched a campaign to build a new hatchery in South Surrey.

Semiahmoo Fish and Game Club officials were joined by Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke Tuesday morning (Feb. 7) for the unveiling of their ‘Future Home Of…’ sign at the 1284 184 St. property.

Details of the ambitious campaign were first shared with Peace Arch News in June 2022.

At that time, three reasons for the project were given: the facility needs to be located on higher ground to avoid damages like those seen in November 2021, when torrential rains caused region-wide flooding; technology currently in place is aging and outdated; and, ensuring the health of salmon hatched and released into the river.

In a news release Tuesday, cost of the new building and infrastructure was estimated to be “in the $1.5 million range,” with completion expected by 2026.

Initial funding has been received from the Rotary Club of White Rock and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO), and building permits are expected to be submitted to the City of Surrey in the next month, the release adds.

