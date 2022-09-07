The free event will feature live performances, food, face-painting and an announcement by PCI Developments and TransLink (Submitted photo: PCI Developments)

The free event will feature live performances, food, face-painting and an announcement by PCI Developments and TransLink (Submitted photo: PCI Developments)

Celebration set for King George Hub as plans cement for Surrey-Langley SkyTrain

The event will take place Sept. 15, from noon to 5 p.m.

The developers behind the King George Hub will be hosting a free community event later this month to celebrate the mixed-use development project, which will be a pivotal stop in the future SkyTrain route to Langley.

The event, organized by PCI Developments, is set to take place Sept. 15 from 12 to 5 p.m., at the King George SkyTrain Station outside of Save-On-Foods.

The hub, saw Phase One completed in 2015. Hub One and Two sold out in 2017. The development is currently in Phase D. They are building 886 homes in Plaza One and Two.

The Hub is just steps from King George Skytrain Station and developers are expecting the buildings will home 4,000 residents and over 2,700 jobs.

The free event features live performances by Rangla Punjab Arts, Kutapira and DJ A-Slam.

There will also be food, crafts, face, painting and prizes, along with an announcement by PCI Developments and TransLink at 2 p.m.

King George Station will be the start of the new Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension, which is expected to be completed by 2028.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

CommunitySurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Walk for Veterans set to make its White Rock debut

Just Posted

The free event will feature live performances, food, face-painting and an announcement by PCI Developments and TransLink (Submitted photo: PCI Developments)
Celebration set for King George Hub as plans cement for Surrey-Langley SkyTrain

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
LISTEN: Surrey’s Merkules sends tribute in song to fellow rapper Pat Stay, killed in Halifax

The South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce and the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce held an all-candidates forum Sept. 6 for the Surrey South riding. (File photo)
Surrey South MLA candidates question B.C. status quo

Kristen Couture-Prins. (Surrey RCMP handout)
Surrey Mounties search for missing woman

Pop-up banner image