Challenging Stigma: ‘Human’ library event coming to Surrey

Opportunity to learn about others’ experiences at Fleetwood library branch

Challenge your perspectives by attending Surrey Libraries’ human library project happening later this month, featuring a local South Surrey disability advocate.

From people living with disabilities, experience with homelessness, to individuals parting ways for BIPOC and 2SLGBTQ+ people, Shifting The Story: Challenging Stigma is the first of hopefully several events with Surrey Libraries.

The goal of the event is for the Surrey community to have the opportunity to sit down and have meaningful conversations with someone who is different from themselves, and to learn about others’ experiences.

“Brave community members will talk to you one-to-one for 15 minutes about their experiences with stigma,” reads the Surrey Libraries website.

The first instalment will be at the Fleetwood branch on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., with required registration.

Nine “books” are lined up for the first event, including local advocate for people with disabilities, Lauren Simpson from UNITI.

Other participants include Ryan, who is on the road to recovery after being diagnosed with schizophrenia; Rhye, who identifies as transgender lesbian, works in the Surrey school district and is the only out transgender school psychologist in B.C.; and Tara, who has experienced homelessness, addiction and self-harm but has made significant changes in her life with help from others.

To register for the event, call 604-598-7346 or go the Fleetwood branch (15996 84 Ave) in-person.

ALSO READ: Kid Cupid: Young Abbotsford boy delivers love to the streets with Valentine's Day bags

