CIBC Run for the Cure set for return to South Surrey in October

Participants warm up before Surrey’s 2014 Run for the Cure event, which was held at Bear Creek Park. This year’s event, scheduled for South Surrey Athletic Park, is Oct. 2. (Black Press file photo)

The CIBC Run for the Cure is set to return to South Surrey next month.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 at South Surrey Athletic Park (14600 20 Ave.), and will feature both one- and five-km walking routes. The fundraiser – which raises funds for breast cancer research, support services and other related programs through the Canadian Cancer Society – has been held for well over two decades, raising hundreds of millions of dollars in total.

According to a City of Surrey notice on its events website, the Run for the Cure is “the largest, single-day, volunteer-led event in Canada in support of the breast cancer cause.”

Last year’s event was a combination of in-person and virtual activities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year’s event will see a return to in-person activities.

“We’re excited to share that this year’s Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure will return as an in-person event. We will observe all public health guidelines and recommendations at CIBC Run for the Cure events to ensure your safety,” reads a note on the event’s official website.

To sign up for the event, or to donate, visit cancer.ca and follow the links to the Run for the Cure page, and from there, search for the Surrey event.



newsroom@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Canadian Cancer SocietyCancer