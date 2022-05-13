City of Delta accepting entries for 2022 Community Banner Contest

Winning designs will be displayed across the city from January to May

(from left) 2021 Delta Community Banner Contest winners “Our Historic Airways and Waterways” by Jean Hobbs, “The View From Here” by Leanne Trepke, “Deas Island View” by Regina Lee, “Simply Fishing at Sunset” by Samantha Neufeld, and “Delta’s Beauty” by Priya Sharma. (City of Delta photos)

Submissions are now open for the City of Delta’s 2022 Community Banner Contest.

The competition, now in it’s eight year, is an opportunity to showcase the work of local artists by challenging them to create a street banner that will engage the community and raise awareness of Delta’s natural beauty, culture, diversity and heritage, according to a city press release.

Artists can submit their work in one of four categories — Delta Heritage, Discover Delta, Emerging Artist (ages 13 to 17) or Aspiring Artist (12 and under) — and a volunteer panel of local artists and a member of Delta’s Heritage Advisory Commission will select the winners.

The top design from each category will be displayed across the city next year from January to May, and the winning artists will receive an honorarium and a street banner featuring their design.

The contest deadline is July 15. To enter, participants must complete an entry form, a waiver form and submit their artwork online at letstalk.delta.ca/bannercontest.

Read more about the Community Banner Contest winners from previous years: 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017.



