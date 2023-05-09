(Submitted photo)

City of Surrey hosts tree planting event for Arbor Day

Over 130 community members took part in the celebrations at T.E. Scott Park

Community members planted more than 300 trees and shrubs at T.E. Scott Park in Newton on Saturday (May 6).

The annual event was a part of Arbor Day, an event that gives people a chanceto plant trees and reflect on the important role they play in their community.

Surrey has marked the day for more than 19 years. It is hosted in a different park each year, which the city says encourages different community members to participate. Locust, beech, and oak trees were some of the trees planted on Saturday.

“These trees were carefully selected to provide shade, enhance biodiversity and promote a healthy and resilient urban forest,” stated the city in a news release Tuesday (May 9).

By the end of 2023, the city says it will have planted more than 13, 000 trees and 10,000 tree seedlings on public property. The city will also have 4,000 trees for sale through its tree sale program.

Related: First of four City of Surrey tree sales events opens online March 1


