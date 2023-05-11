Cloverdale Agriplex to get $1 million in upgrades

Investment to be used to to diversify building’s uses

The Agriplex is seen on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds in May, 2023. The City of Surrey is receiving a $1 million grant from the Province to upgrade the building, including putting in a level concrete floor. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Approved! The City of Surrey is getting $1 million to do a makeover on the Cloverdale Agriplex.

The city announced in January it was applying for money through the Province of British Columbia’s Destination Development Fund and Mayor Brenda Locke found out this week the city is getting the cash.

“I am thrilled to receive this funding that will enable us to renovate the Cloverdale Agriplex and provide a multi-use venue that meets the needs of our community and attracts more visitors,” Mayor Brenda Locke said in a press release this week. “We are excited to see the positive impact these upgrades will have on our community and the growth of the event hosting and tourism industry in Surrey.”

The city plans to revitalize the 30,000-square-foot venue beginning this fall. Locke added the city hopes the renos will strengthen the venue as a multi-use site both increasing its desirability as a venue among community groups and local sporting organisations.

Opened in October, 1985, the Agriplex, which turns 38 this year, last received a reno nine years ago in 2014 when its dirt floor was upgraded to cement. However, that floor was not level so as to allow for drainage when dirt was added to the floor for equestrian events.

The new upgrades, which will include a level floor and accessibility improvements to accommodate a wider range of events, will allow more sporting events to be held in the building, as well as trade shows and other indoor exhibitions.

The press release from the city also notes the money will be used to “enhance the parking lot and entrances” as part of the makeover.

“Our government is proud to support the tourism sector, the people who work in it, and its sustained recovery,” Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, said in the release. “By supporting the Cloverdale Agriplex, we are investing in tourism infrastructure to strengthen a year-round visitor economy and increasing community vibrancy for residents and visitors alike.”

The makeover is expected to be completed by December, 2024.

That Province’s Destination Development Fund aims to provide grants to projects that “foster distinct and globally competitive destinations, strengthen a year-round visitor economy, increase community vibrancy and resident support for tourism, and support sustainability, accessibility and inclusion.”



