Cloverdale Bed Races to roll May 18

The Cloverdale Bed Races are set to roll ahead of Rodeo Weekend this year and they’re already shaping up to have some explosive show downs.

“They’ll all be in good-natured, of course,” cautioned BIA executive director Paul Orazietti. His office organizes the annual event.

“I have heard a rumour, potentially, about both an SPS and an RCMP showdown,” Orazietti revealed. “It’s a sensitive topic, but it’s all in good fun. It’s not fully confirmed, but there’s interest. So, you’ll just have to come out and see.”

He said there are several rivalry races already set to go for the Thursday, May 18, running of the beds, including a Brookswood highs school team set to face Lord Tweedsmuir.

“There are some other grudge matches between local businesses and associations,” he added. “The (Cloverdale) Chamber wants to go back up against the Surrey Association of Community Living, for example, and there are others in the works.”

There will be some exhibitors at the Cloverdale Bed Races, as well, possibly some food trucks, and entertainment.

The whole event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with a demonstration by world-class skateboarders who are in town for the World Freestyle Round-Up Skateboarding Championships to take place on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds during rodeo weekend.

Both freestyle skateboarders and a kids bike parade will warm the crowd before the races. First the freestyle skaters will roll, jump, and spin out a demonstration for curious spectators. Then the bike parade will open for kids of all ages to ride back and forth down the bed-racing strip (176A) to show off their decorated bikes.

The freestylers will give a 10-minute demo starting at 6 p.m. Then the kids will take over with the bike parade at about 6:15. Finally, the bed races will roll at 6:25.

“I expect people to show up at about 5:30,” said Orazietti. “Rob Patterson, who is the emcee, will be set up and playing music. He’ll be on the stage—the rented truck from the B.C. Vintage Truck Museum.

“All the trophies will be on the stage too,” added Orazietti. “So people will be able to come down and see them.”

Those trophies include: the Bed Pan, awarded to the winners of the men’s race; the Chamber Pot, awarded to the women’s division winner; the Centre of the Universe trophy, awarded to the winner of the mixed division; and the Stone Pig, awarded to the winner of the “service club” category.

Orazietti ran the bed races last year in an effort to keep the tradition alive, even though there was no Cloverdale Rodeo in 2022.

The event was first run in 1976, and according to Turkey Kielesinski, he won that inaugural race. Turkey’s Party Makers Racing Team won the Bed Pan last year too, which Turkey said was his seventh win in a row and ninth total.

Turkey said the inaugural race was six blocks—three down and three back—as it zigzagged through the streets.

“You started on 176th Street, turned on 57th, then came up 176A Street,” Turkey told the Cloverdale Reporter in 2022. “Then you turned around and came back.”

He said the inaugural race was a war of attrition, but not because the teams had to zig and zag six blocks.

“There were bags of crap being thrown. Eggs. Herring. You could ram other beds. The firemen hooked up the fire hose to a hydrant on the corner and sprayed the teams. We were all wearing kilts and they blew our kilts off. It was a battle royale.”

Turkey said he and his team crossed the finished line for their historic win in the buff.

He said the race was cleaned up the following year, rules were added, the race was shortened to one block up and back, and the race has remained pretty much unchanged since the mid-’70s.

On race day, all racers must bring their bed frames down for inspection at 5:30 p.m. There are also a few extra beds available for any teams that don’t have their own frame.

Registration for the Cloverdale Bed Races is open until Friday, May 12 and there is still room for more teams. For more information, visit cloverdalebia.com.



