Cloverdale Community Association holds first meeting in several years

The Cloverdale Community Association held a meeting at the Cloverdale Rec. Centre Feb. 21, its first in several years. (Image via Surrey.ca)

They’re back.

The Cloverdale Community Association (CCA) successfully re-established itself Feb. 21 after holding its first meeting in three years.

The CCA had lost contact with most of its membership over the last few years as it was unable to hold meetings because of COVID.

Ken Krasnikoff, a longtime member of the Association and past-president, reached out to old members and eagerly tried to attract new ones for the CCA’s meeting last week at the Cloverdale Rec. Centre.

Krasnikoff told the Cloverdale Reporter via email there was “good turn out” for CCA’s meeting.

“As a result, we are on our way to re-establishing the Association by including a greater number of potential members who will have a positive influence in our community,” Krasnikoff wrote. “We encourage more people to join the Association in order to have a stronger voice and impact the ways our city is planned, administered and developed.”

Krasnikoff said if anyone has questions about the Association, or if they’d like to learn more about upcoming meetings, they can email: president@cloverdalecommunity.org.

Apart from re-establishing the CCA at the Feb. 21 meeting, Krasnikoff also went over several key items that affect people in the East Surrey area.

One notable item on the agenda was the incorporation of the Clayton Community Association into the CCA. The group also discussed updates on community and city initiatives, talked about current issues and challenges, held an open forum for community feedback and suggestions, and identified projects to make use of the $9,000 in available grants from the United Way earmarked for use in Clayton Heights before March 31, 2023.

Before their COVID-causes hiatus, the CCA was meeting regularly at the Rec. Centre.

Formed in 1978, the CCA helps residents of Cloverdale and Clayton navigate local issues.

“The basic objective of the Association is to deal with issues affecting the well-being and development of the community,” Krasnikoff recently told the Reporter. “We promote community togetherness on these issues.”

He said the Association was created to provide a collective voice for all of Cloverdale.

Krasnikoff has been a member of the CCA for 35 years. He hopes this post-COVID era of the Association will be one of revival and revitalization.

He said once CCA gets going again, they’ll resume monthly meetings.

For more info, visit: cloverdalecommunity.org, or email: president@cloverdalecommunity.org.



