Cloverdale Ladies Auxiliary gives out $5,000 to students, charities

Clayton Heights Secondary student Anja Scholz received a scholarship and a recognition certificate from Sheryl Stuart, past-president of the Cloverdale Legion’s Ladies Auxiliary. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) Fleetwood Secondary student John Leyson received a scholarship and a recognition certificate from Sheryl Stuart, past-president of the Cloverdale Legion’s Ladies Auxiliary. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary student Leena Coller received a scholarship and a recognition certificate from Sheryl Stuart, past-president of the Cloverdale Legion’s Ladies Auxiliary. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) Representatives from Cancer Drivers of Surrey receive a cheque for a $1,000 from Sheryl Stuart, past-president of the Cloverdale Legion’s Ladies Auxiliary. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) Representatives from the Cloverdale Community Kitchen accept a cheque for a $1,000 from Sheryl Stuart, past-president of the Cloverdale Legion’s Ladies Auxiliary. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) Jane Campbell-Brewer (left), newly elected president of the Ladies Auxiliary, accepts a lifetime membership certificate from Ladies Auxiliary past-president Sheryl Stuart. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)

The Cloverdale Legion’s Ladies Auxiliary recently gave out thousands of dollars.

The Ladies Auxiliary gives out scholarship and grant money yearly to the Cloverdale community. The financial gifts were part of their fifth annual donation luncheon June 15.

“We do this every year,” said Jane Campbell-Brewer, newly elected president of the Ladies Auxiliary. “There are three schools we support in the area, Clayton, Tweedsmuir, and Fleetwood.”

Clayton Heights Secondary student Anja Scholz, Fleetwood Park Secondary student John Leyson, and Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary student Leena Coller all received scholarships.

Campbell-Brewer said the school’s handle the application process and set the criteria for the scholarships.

“We just supply the money. They get $1,000 each.”

This year, the Ladies Auxiliary gave out $5,000 at their luncheon. Along with the three students, the organization also donated to two local charities, the Cancer Drivers of Surrey and the Cloverdale Community Kitchen. Both groups received $1,000 each.

“Several years ago the government stopped supporting the Cancer Drivers,” explained Campbell-Brewer. “They used to get a stipend for their gasoline, but it was stopped. So we stepped in to support them.”

She said the money for the Community Kitchen was given to help support their ongoing charitable work.

“The Cloverdale Community Kitchen runs a food bank, cooks meals for the homeless, and feeds many seniors in the community.”

The Ladies Auxiliaryusually supports Surrey Memorial Hospital and a few other local charities in Surrey and Langley as well, but they didn’t have a lot of cash to give out this time around.

“This was all we could afford this year,” added Campbell-Brewer. “We haven’t been able to do any fundraising events due to COVID-19.”

She said the Ladies Auxiliary is looking forward to hosting more events in the coming months.

“Next year, we’ll be able to give out more money because we’ll be able to run more events that generate funds.”

Campbell-Brewer was also recognized at the luncheon. She was given flowers and awarded a lifetime membership in recognition of her service to the Ladies Auxiliary.

The Cloverdale Legion first opened in 1927. Over its 95-year history, the Legion (Branch No. 6) and its Ladies Auxiliary has raised millions of dollars for Cloverdale and the surrounding communities.



