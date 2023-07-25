Cloverdale Market Days returns for its third of five summer dates in 2023

Market Days to be held on 176th Street in downtown Cloverdale

Market Days is back this Saturday, July 29, in downtown Cloverdale.

“We are excited to be hosting our third market of the season,” said Paige Hardy, president of the Cloverdale Arts & Entertainment Association (CAEA).

Hosted by CAEA, there are five market dates in 2023.

“This is such a wonderful community event,” Hardy added. “The summer holiday season is here we will have something for everyone.”

Hardy encouraged anyone looking for something fun to do this weekend to head to downtown Cloverdale.

“We’ll have face painting, clowns, and balloon twisters for the littles,” she said. “We are a family-friendly event, which includes well-behaved, leashed fur babies.”

Hardy said CAEA will host about 115 vendors and they’ll have a “great selection” of food trucks on hand.

She noted Cloverdale Market Days is the largest open-air market in Surrey and one of the largest in the Lower Mainland. She said CAEA always books a full slate of musicians for each market date.

“Stop by our three busking stations to listen to our diverse group of musicians,” she said. “We are always so impressed with the local talent we have play at our markets.”

For anyone who’s never been to Market Days, Hardy insisted there’s something for everyone.

“Support our amazing city,” she added. “And don’t forget to visit all our astonishing local shops who will have their doors open to explore the amazing assortment of items available on our street from records to home decor, clothing and antiques to plants and furniture.”

Hardy said the CAEA is a non-profit and Cloverdale Market Days was started with the best interests of the community in mind.

Cloverdale Market Days can be found on both Instagram and Facebook.

Market Days runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on each festival day and is hosted in downtown Cloverdale on 176th Street between 56A Avenue and 58th Avenue. After July 29, only two market dates remain: Aug. 26, and Sept. 16.

For more information, including a list of scheduled entertainers, visit cloverdale-ae.ca.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CloverdaleFarmers markets