Cloverdale’s George Greenaway Elementary claims library challenge contest

The “Human Books” team from George Greenaway Elementary shows off their trophy after winning the Reading Link Challenge. The kids took top honours after competing against teams from across the Lower Mainland. (Photo submitted: Seline Kutan, Surrey Libraries)

Students from George Greenaway Elementary are regional champs.

The “Human Books” team from the school, comprised of Grade 4s and Grade 5s, beat out several other teams from schools in the Fraser Valley, Coquitlam, New Westminster, and North Vancouver to take top honours in the “Reading Link Challenge.”

“Surrey Libraries was thrilled to host the (contest),” Seline Kutan, communications director for Surrey Libraries, wrote in a press release.

With the win, George Greenaway Elementary was named the 2023 Reading Link Challenge champions.

“The Reading Link Challenge is a program delivered in partnership between Surrey Libraries, Coquitlam Public Library, Fraser Valley Regional Library, New Westminster Public Library, North Vancouver City Library, and schools in the communities served by those library systems,” wrote Kutan.

“The Reading Link Challenge makes reading fun for children in Grades 4 and 5,” she added. “Participating children read six pre-selected books and answer trivia questions about those books in teams of six during successively difficult trivia challenges.”

All of the teams first had to beat out other teams from their own school, then they competed against school winners in their region before all regional champs met at Shannon Hall on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds May 10 in a showdown for top honours.

“The Grand Challenge was the final stage of this journey, bringing together two teams from each library system to compete for the title of Reading Link Challenge 2023 champions,” noted Kutan.

The competition was close and both teams from the New Westminster region came in second and third: Team Turtle from Skwo:wech Elementary placed second and the Hurricanes from Herbert Spencer Elementary placed third.

“This was the first in-person Reading Link Challenge Grand Challenge since 2019,” explained Kutan. “Surrey last hosted the competition in 2017.”



