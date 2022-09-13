People take a picture at the Spooktacular Halloween Market. Kelly Ewing, the market’s organizer, said the annual event is returning to Shannon Hall Oct. 15. (Photo submitted: Kelly Ewing)

Cloverdale’s Spooktacular Halloween Market returns Oct. 15

Fifth annual Halloween market to be held in Shannon Hall

Cloverdale’s “Spooktacular Halloween Market” is returning Oct. 15.

The fifth annual Halloween market will be held in Shannon Hall on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds.

“We’re a craft fair, but with a spooky, Halloween-themed focus,” said Kelly Ewing, the market’s organizer.

Admission to the market is free, but Ewing said they are accepting donations, with all monies collected going to the Surrey Hospitals Foundation.

“We always do the market for charity,” she explained. “It’s a community event, but it’s also a fundraiser.”

Ewing said the market is family-focussed with lots of activities for kids and all are free.

“We’ll have face painting. We’ll have a bouncy castle. We’ll also have a balloon twister.”

The market will have more than 50 vendors and Ewing said the majority are “artisan vendors” from around the Lower Mainland.

There’ll be costumed characters walking around taking pictures with people too.

Woody and Rex, characters from Toy Story, will be onsite from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and Mirabel from the moved Encanto will be at the fair from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“There will be a bunch of other characters that will pop in during the day for people to take pictures with,” she added.

She’s encouraging everyone who attends to come in costume.

Ewing sets up a photo zone with a spooky backdrop that she changes every year. She said most people that attend take advantage of the free photo area.

“We put all the pictures up on a website,” she said. “That way no one has to pay to get them.”

Ewing added there will also be some food trucks outside Shannon Hall.

The Spooktacular Halloween Market will also feature a raffle prize draw with proceeds also going to the Surrey Hospitals Foundation. All the raffle prizes were donated by local merchants.

Shannon Hall is located on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds at 6050 176th Street in Cloverdale.

For more info, visit the Spooktacular Halloween Market’s Facebook page.


