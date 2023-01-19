Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser supports Cloverdale Community Kitchen

Participants in the Coldest Night of the Year event walk through Cloverdale Feb. 26 in support of the Cloverdale Community Kitchen. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)

Coldest Night of the Year is returning Feb. 25.

Hosted locally by the Cloverdale Community Kitchen (CCK), the annual fundraiser is a family-friendly event that helps support the less fortunate, while at the same time raises awareness about homelessness in the Cloverdale community.

The nationwide event sees thousands of people take part in more than 100 communities across Canada. People gather in teams, or as individuals, raise pledges, and walk through their local towns.

“This is the most important fundraiser of the year for us,” said Matthew Campbell, CCK’s director. “We need the funding more than ever to meet the increasing need in community. We are hoping to have 700 people walk for us.”

With more than five weeks to go, CCK has already raised 15 per cent of their fundraising total—garnering more than $38,000 of its $250,000 goal.

Last year, the Kitchen raised more than $242K, skyrocketing past its $200,000 goal and eclipsing the previous year’s total by more than $20K.

In 2022, Cloverdale’s Coldest Night raised the highest amount of money in Canada, with Ray of Hope Community Centre in Kitchener coming in second with $233,583.

SEE ALSO: Cloverdale’s Coldest Night event raises more than $230K

More than 150 walkers in 49 teams have already signed up for Coldest Night.

The in-person Cloverdale walk begins and ends at the Community Kitchen Feb. 25. Walkers will be able to register, turn in results of their fundraising efforts, and return at the end of the evening to celebrate their achievements.

Participants will walk a two kilometre or five kilometre route. There will also be rest stops along the way where participants can warm up with some hot drinks.

Last year organizers welcomed 500 walkers and 60 teams, including staff and friends of the Cloverdale Community Kitchen.

Anyone who wants to sign up to support Coldest Night can register by visiting cnoy.org/register.

The Cloverdale Community Kitchen has been serving Cloverdale for more than 10 years. They are located at 5337 180th Street. For more info on Coldest Night or the Kitchen, visit mycck.ca.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

charityCloverdaleCommunity