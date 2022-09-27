Logo for the Community Leader Awards, or CLAs.

Community Leader Award nominations sought to recognize Surrey’s ‘unsung heroes’

Deadline for nominations is Oct. 23, ahead of the Nov. 21 awards event

Do you know someone who deserves to be recognized for selfless contributions to make Surrey a better place to live and play?

Organizers of the 2022 Community Leader Awards seek nominations in nine categories, including Coach, Teacher, Emergency Services, Youth Volunteer, Volunteer, Environment, Community Builder, Above and Beyond, and Leader of the Year.

Hurry, the deadline for nominations is Sunday, Oct. 23, and the awards event will be held Nov. 21 at Surrey’s Westfield Country Club (formerly Eaglequest Coyote Creek, on 152 Street).

The 20th annual awards will recognize Surrey’s “unsung heroes” — those who do not seek recognition but continue to give back to the community.

To nominate someone, find the link on surreynowleader.com, under the Contests banner.

CLICK HERE to nominate someone.

READ the bios of award winners in our E-edition focused on the 2021 event.

The Community Leader Awards were established two decades ago to recognize and honour the efforts essential to maintaining this vital and growing community.

Each recipient’s story is inspirational, and by highlighting them, we hope others will be moved to contribute in the community and share their own skills, compassion, knowledge and heart with those around them.

Last fall, nine outstanding representatives of Surrey’s community were honoured during an online event, due to pandemic restrictions. The 2021 award winners were Keir Macdonald (Leader of the Year category), Jaspreet Jandu (Above & Beyond), Graydon Lawson (Environmental), Mike Sanchez (Emergency Services), Nasir Kamrudin (Community Builder), Craig Tessier (Teacher), Muhammad Afzal Malik (Volunteer), Joon Sohn (Youth Volunteer) and Michael Bennett (Coach).


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
