Cops for Cancer pedal their way through White Rock

Cycling through White Rock on Tuesday morning (Sept. 27) the Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley crew were met by groups of on-lookers, gathered at the ride’s three local pit stops to cheer them on.

Police and emergency services personnel are riding through Canada on bicycles for the annual event, while raising money for childhood cancer research and other services offered through the Canadian Cancer Society.

Included in the Tour de Valley team is White Rock RCMP Const. Emma Dyer. The team of roughly 30 riders stopped at Peace Arch Elementary to visit with excited students.

As of Tuesday (Sept. 27) afternoon, the Tour de Valley had raised $321,846.91 in the pursuit of their goal of $350,000. The official sum collected will be announced Thursday afternoon.

Tour de Valley, which began Sept. 21, will cover 800 kilometres of ground in the Fraser Valley before wrapping up Sept. 29.

The crew set out from Fort Langley, passing through Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Mission before making their way to South Surrey and White Rock. From the seaside city, the officers will travel to Delta and Ladner, before finishing the ride in Surrey.

