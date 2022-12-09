Council to vote on Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex contract Dec. 12

Corporate Report reveals plans in the works to allow for third sheet of ice at later date

This drawing shows the layout of the new rink and grounds for the new Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex. (Image via City of Surrey)

The Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex keeps moving forward.

Now, a critical contract may be awarded by Surrey City Council Dec. 12.

Council will vote Monday on a corporate report, R222, from the planning & development department that recommends council award a nearly $3.1 million contract to Graham Construction and Engineering LP. The contract is to supply and install the piles foundation for the new arena being built on the north side of the Cloverdale Fairgrounds.

If approved, a key piece of engineering work will begin as the piles foundation provides the main bulk of support for the building.

Planning & development is recommending three items in their report: that council award Contract No. 1220-030-2021-046 to Graham Construction and Engineering LP in the amount of $3,099,152.12 for the supply and installation of piles foundation; that council set the expenditure authorization limit for the contract at $3.5 million; and that council authorize the acting GM for planning & development to “execute” the contract.

City council awarded Graham Construction and Engineering a $13.4 million contract for “early works and pre-engineered metal building structure” in July this year.

The new ice complex will feature two National Hockey League-sized sheets with spectator seating of 400 (200 per rink). The rink will feature a variety of non-sport spaces such as: multi-purpose rooms, community rooms, meeting rooms, along with the requisite number of officials’ rooms and change rooms.

“The Project will offer various programs including ice hockey, figure skating, public lessons, skating sessions and dry-floor summer use for sports, such as lacrosse and ball hockey,” according to the release. “The Project will be energy efficient and designed to meet the highest engineering and accessibility standards.”

The rink project also includes a new extension of 177B Street south of 64 Avenue, which has already been completed, with upgrades scheduled for 62 Avenue and the Agriplex parking lot. A new parking lot for 160 cars will also be built at the arena.

More ice?

For the first time, a corporate report acknowledged that another sheet of ice may be added to the ice complex on the Fairgrounds.

“The Project is also being designed to include the opportunity to add an additional National Hockey League sized arena sheet and seating for spectators,” the report says. “The design and construction of the additional sheet is not included in the current Contract or the approved 2022 Five-Year (2022-2026) Capital Financial Plan.”

Graham Construction and Engineering was first award a pre-construction contract for the ice complex in September, 2021, and the report notes, “Graham’s performance on the work to date has been satisfactory.”

Construction of the new arena began in August and the rink is expected to open for the start of the hockey season in 2024.

The Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex was included in the 2021 Five-Year (2021-2025) Capital Financial Plan.



