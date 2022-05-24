Reba McEntire poses with Brent Gray, Mati Arsoniadis, Ashlynne Riddoch at the Washington Avenue Grill Monday (May 23, 2022). (Contributed photo)

Reba McEntire poses with Brent Gray, Mati Arsoniadis, Ashlynne Riddoch at the Washington Avenue Grill Monday (May 23, 2022). (Contributed photo)

Country-music superstar Reba visits White Rock’s Washington Avenue Grill

Reba McEntire was ‘a pleasure to serve’

There was a country feel to a White Rock restaurant this weekend – one of superstar proportions, in fact.

Reba McEntire dined at the Washington Avenue Grill on Monday (May 23).

READ ALSO: WAG makes top-100 ‘big night out’ list

“It was really cool!” the WAG’s Rebecca Whatley told Peace Arch News Tuesday.

McEntire, 67 – described on IMDb as “the reigning queen of country music: – is well-known for such hits as Fancy, Is There Life Out There and Consider Me Gone, as well as TV roles including on Reba, Last Man Standing and Young Sheldon. She’s also played the voice of sundry animated characters over the years, including Betsy the Cow on Charlotte’s Web and Etta on The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave.

McEntire told the WAG crew she was in town filming a movie, Whatley said.

She posed for a photo with the WAG’s Brent Gray – a partner – Mati Arsoniadis and Ashlynne Riddoch.

“We had the most amazing surprise guest visit today!” the post states. “The amazingly talented @reba! Thank you for the visit and we look forward to your next visit with us.”

Whatley described McEntire as “incredibly nice and a pleasure to serve.”

“She is a beautiful person inside and out,” she said.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

BusinessCommmunityEntertainmentWhite Rock

Previous story
PHOTOS: Langley smart house part of Hometown Heroes Lottery
Next story
An evening to connect with loved ones lost set for June 18 in South Surrey

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in a home on Saturday morning. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Man injured after shooting in Surrey home

Dilber Mann gets a closer look at some of the fictional-character statues he brought to the Museum of Surrey for an exhibit called “Inspiration X.” (Submitted photo)
Dilber Mann’s exhibit of movie, games statues explores Surrey’s cultural shift in ’80s, ’90s

Surrey RCMP were called to help after a newborn seal was found alone on the beach at Blackie Spit on Sunday (May 22, 2022). (Glenn Petersen photo)
Seal pup ‘Timbit’ rescued from South Surrey shoreline

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in an April 20, 2022 photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power photo)
Trudeau to speak in Surrey