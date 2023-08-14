Crescent Beach community church open house scheduled

Event is prelude to renewed fundraising efforts for the 1946 building

All Saints Community Church in Crescent Beach (12268 Beecher St.) is holding an open house Saturday (Aug. 19) and an open-air service Sunday (Aug. 20) as part of efforts to restart its fundraising campaign to ensure a future for its historic venue.

On Saturday the church will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tea, coffee, cool drinks and goodies will be served and there will be a screening of the church’s promotional video.

On Sunday, at 10 a.m. an outdoor family church service will be held in the parking lot of the church, to which all are welcome. The open house will continue for the rest of the day until 5 p.m.

Formerly the Holy Cross Church, the picturesque building was constructed in 1946.

Built to serve the Roman Catholic parish in the little seaside community, it had faced a declining Catholic congregation in recent decades.

In April of 2021 All Saints Community Church, led by its pastor, Bishop Peter Klenner – and part of the Anglican Mission in Canada – received clearance from the Vatican to purchase the under-used church.

But that involved taking out $2 million in loans, Klenner said.

Although fundraising brought in some $500,000, efforts were stymied by pandemic restrictions, he added.

Now that these have been lifted the remainder has to be raised “to leave the church in the hands of the next generation debt free.”

Subsequent events are being planned to reduce the debt, Klenner said – but any and all contributions from the community would be appreciated.

“We don’t want to be forced into selling the church, although, ironically, we’d probably realize far more than we paid for it because of rising property prices.

“But we want the church to continue to be a church – and that’s what the community, including the Crescent Beach Property Owners Association, wants too,” Klenner told Peace Arch News.

“We don’t want it to become a brew pub, or a rental hall or condominiums.”

Adding to the church’s fundraising needs is a commitment to repair and renovate the church, Klenner said.

All Saints made a pledge to the Roman Catholic church at the time the property was purchased “to maintain the historical integrity of the building.”

Plans are to add two new washrooms, repair the floors and foundations, upgrade the heating and plumbing, repair the chimney and rebuild the front porch, which Klenner estimates, will end up costing a further $1 million.

One of All Saints’ primary goals, Klenner said, has been to provide a Judeo-Christian faith hub to serve the community of Crescent Beach.

People of all faiths have been encouraged to visit the church for prayer and quiet meditation, he noted.

“We’re like a bus,” he said. “We’re going to a certain destination, but everybody is welcome to ride it for as long as they want.”

As well as providing Sunday services, All Saints has hosted food and clothing drives for the less fortunate; provided an open church building for private prayer; supported local coffee shops and restaurants—often after a Sunday service.

It has also conducted beach and village garbage clean-ups; and has constructed a life-size nativity scene each Christmas season.

And Klenner said he has enjoyed building relationships with residents of Crescent Beach.

“It’s nice to stroll down the street and chat with people. Crescent Beach is a very special seaside village.

“It really feels like being the vicar of an old English countryparish – and I’d rather serve a small community like this, which is about relationships, than establish a modern ‘super church.’”

For more information on the church and how to contribute, visit allsaintswhiterock.com



