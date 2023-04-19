Crescent Beach resident awarded Surrey RCMP Officer In Charge Award for his bravery

Russell Valdez was presented with a Surrey RCMP Officer In Charge Award in March, for his bravery in assisting a kayaker who was in trouble. (Surrey RCMP Facebook photo)

A South Surrey man has been awarded the Surrey RCMP Officer In Charge Award for his bravery in assisting another kayaker who was in distress.

Crescent Beach resident Russell Valdez was at the shore on Nov. 4, 2021, when he noticed a man in distress in the ocean.

The man had been kayaking, but the craft had flipped and drifted away from him, sending him into the chilly water. The kayak drifted away in the strong current.

“Visibly exhausted, not wearing a life-jacket, and feeling the effects of the cold water, the man had grabbed onto a floating device about 200 metres from the pier. Mr. Valdez asked the man if he was OK, to which the man replied that he was not,” the award reads.

Valdez quickly jumped into action, rushing back to his residence, grabbing his kayak. He paddled as fast as he could to the floating device and was able to bring the kayaker back to safety at the pier.

He stayed with the man, as he was freezing and in shock, according to RCMP, until first responders arrived on scene.

“Without consideration for his own safety, Mr. Valdez rushed to the water to save a man in distress. Given the freezing cold temperature of the water and the strong current, the outcome could have been worse had Mr. Valdez not intervened,” states the award.

“Russell Valdez’s quick thinking and decisive actions are to be commended and are in keeping with the highest standards of a citizen of Canada.”

The Surrey RCMP Officer in Charge (OIC) Awards recognizes acts of bravery, life-saving measures and exceptional service to the community.

Asst. Cmsr. Brian Edwards, Surrey RCMP’s Officer in Charge, hosts these awards ceremonies in small groups throughout the year.

In 2022, more than 70 awards were presented to police officers, support staff, and citizens, for going above and beyond the call of duty, which includes 12 civilians who were recognized.

“I really look forward to presenting these awards to deserving recipients, in recognition of the truly outstanding efforts demonstrated by our police officers, staff and citizens in the community,” Edwards said.

“In policing, we often hear about the negative outcomes, but it’s equally important that we acknowledge and celebrate the outstanding work and bravery on display in our city. The awards are a small glimpse into the work that is being done here in Surrey, and the many ways our citizens step up to help others in times of need.”

