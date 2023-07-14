Delta Community Living Society celebrates 60 years of inclusion

Tony Schmand with son Paul on his lap and Paul’s younger brother Nick looking on. (Photo submitted by Delta Community Living Society)

Delta Community Living Society (DCLS) celebrated its 60th anniversary in June.

DCLS was founded in 1963 by Tony and Lucia Schmand, who had a vision for their son Paul to be a valued and contributing member of society. At the time, options for families with a loved one with a developmental disability were very limited. Many people with disabilities were institutionalized or isolated at home.

Tony Schmand travelled to Ottawa to secure land for what would come to be known as Variety Farm, and went on to create a vocational training centre to provide young men and women with developmental disabilities a place to live and work in our community.

“When DCLS was founded 60 years ago, the mission was to improve the quality of life of people with developmental disabilities so they would be accepted and valued citizens,” shared CEO Anita Sihota. “While a lot has changed in 60 years, this mission still resonates and guides our leadership today.”

As DCLS moved into the 21st century, the organization embraced new thinking and innovative new service models that sought to integrate persons with developmental disabilities into their community. This included the development of new residential and community-based living options, such as home sharing and semi-independent living.

SEE ALSO: Delta walkers raise over $28K for Alzheimer Society

DCLS also became an enthusiastic supporter of the “Self Advocacy” movement, a civil rights campaign spearheaded by persons with disabilities that seeks to give them greater control over decisions that directly affect their lives.

As DCLS self-advocate Reid Parkes noted, “We talk about new ideas, events and activities with the self-advocates. We also talk about our rights and responsibilities.”

“Our society has a history of never being content with the status quo and of always striving forward into the future,” Sihota added. “We’re so grateful to all the persons served, families, staff, volunteers, donors and community partners who have been a part of our journey.”

While DCLS still operates its administrative offices at the original Variety Farm site in East Ladner, the majority of its services have moved into the heart of the community so that people with disabilities can contribute and participate in all aspects of community life. You can now find DCLS program locations throughout Tsawwassen, Ladner, North Delta and Surrey.

Learn more about Delta Community Living Society at dcls.ca.

SEE ALSO: Delta Community Foundation donates $2K to support local grief counselling



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommunityDelta