Delta couple shares their story to help other British Columbians affected by dementia

Lorraine Jarvis cares for her husband John, who lives with Lewy Body dementia, and seeks practical advice from a support group for people caring for someone with the lesser-known form of dementia. Lorraine is being honoured at the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s in Delta.

“A fighter and a doer.” This is how Lorraine Jarvis describes her husband, John, who lives with Lewy body dementia. With persistence and hard work, John succeeded in his sales manager role, often travelling across the country and managing his own team. However, in 2013, Lorraine started noticing John struggling with basic tasks and decision-making. There were other red flags, too: acting out dreams, searching for words and getting lost on his way back to a hotel.

In 2019, a cognitive test initially indicated John was living with Alzheimer’s disease. A neurologist later confirmed a diagnosis of Lewy body dementia, a disease far fewer people are familiar with. As they continue their dementia journey, John and Lorraine show determination and resilience.

“You would expect someone with so many frustrations because of the disease to be angry,” Lorraine says. “But I am not getting that from him. Instead, I am getting repeated efforts to make things work. John is so determined to maintain as much independence as possible that he will spend 20 minutes trying to complete a simple task that used to take one or two minutes.”

This year, Lorraine is being honoured at the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s flagship fundraiser, the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s, presented by Go Auto, in Delta for her contribution to the community and her desire to share her story to help other people affected by dementia. Taking place in communities across the Lower Mainland on Sunday, May 28, the event helps provide critical supports for people affected by dementia, while breaking down stigma surrounding the disease.

Lorraine is among the more than 50,000 care partners in British Columbia who, on a weekly basis, provide an estimated 1.3 million hours of unpaid caregiving support to people living with dementia. If current trends continue, the number of caregivers is expected to rise to nearly 150,000 by 2050. People across the province will have the opportunity to help raise funds for essential Alzheimer Society of B.C. programs and services this May.

During the pandemic, the Society began offering weekly webinars to help support people affected by dementia, as well as several virtual support groups, tailored to individual needs. Lorraine was one of the first participants to join a group specifically for people caring for someone living with Lewy body dementia, and since then, while receiving the help she needs, she has provided valuable support to other group members based on her experiences.

To help make a difference in the lives of people like Lorraine and John on their dementia journey in your community, visit walkforalzheimers.ca.

If you are affected by dementia, the Alzheimer Society of B.C. can help. Call the First Link® Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033 or visit alzheimerbc.org.

