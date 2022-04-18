Delta family sharing their story to support British Columbians affected by dementia

The Devji family are sharing their experience living with dementia to raise awareness as part of the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s.

From a young age, Aly Devji has felt fortunate to have been surrounded by residents of long-term care homes. “I was essentially raised by residents and their caregivers as my mother and father took me to work with them at the care home when I was just six days old,” he says.

The Devji family built and opened the 80-bed Delta View Habilitation Centre where Aly and his brother Salim learned from their parents that there was a better way to care for people living with dementia. Using the gentle care philosophy and a mission to reduce and eliminate both physical and chemical restraints, the “Hugs not drugs” approach to person-centred care began at Delta View and continues today.

The Devji family are among the people affected by dementia who are being honoured at the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s this May. This event is the largest fundraiser for the Alzheimer Society of B.C. and, this year, participants are encouraged to join the Walk on Sunday, May 29 to celebrate and remember the people in their lives who have been affected by dementia.

Aly, now CEO of Langley Lodge, believes in creating a care home environment that emphasizes hospitality. He sees the importance of building therapeutic partnerships with caregivers by including their insights to help provide person-centred care.

“People living with dementia and their caregivers will experience many changes and it’s important for them to feel a part of the care home family,” Aly says. He believes that when a visiting caregiver is having a difficult time, they should feel supported by the care home and its staff members. “It is a journey we are part of,” he adds.

Funds raised for the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s help British Columbians at any stage in the dementia journey by supporting the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s programs and services. On Sunday, May 29, 2022, participants will be walking in communities around B.C. The Delta event will take place starting at 11 a.m. at the South Delta Secondary School, 750 53 Street (registration at 10 a.m.). To learn about other walks taking place around the province – including in Richmond, Coquitlam, Burnaby and Vancouver – or to register for the event or make a donation, visit walkforalzheimers.ca.

If you are affected by dementia, the Alzheimer Society of B.C. can help. Call the First Link® Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033 or visit alzbc.org to learn more.

