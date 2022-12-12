Delta, TFN residents and groups recognized for service to the community

Delta MP Carla Qualtrough presents North Delta Reporter editor James Smith with a Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee pin plaque on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in recognition of the newspaper’s service to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Terra Scheer photo)

More than 100 organizations and individuals were recognized for “exemplary service to their community” during the COVID-19 pandemic at a ceremony in Ladner earlier this month.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, Delta MP Carla Qualtrough awarded first responders, frontline workers, volunteers, caregivers, community and business leaders, and others with Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee pins in recognition of the positive impact they have had on the community.

“When she first took the throne over 70 years ago, Queen Elizabeth II stated, ‘I declare, before you all, that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service.’ The Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee pin was designed to commemorate that life of service,” Qualtrough told attendees at Harris Barn.

“Queen Elizabeth II also took every opportunity to recognize and honour those who work to make their communities better. In that spirit, we gather today to recognize individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to our community through work, activism, volunteerism and community leadership.”

Nominations were submitted by members of the public, local organizations and community leaders, and more than 100 individuals and groups, including the North Delta Reporter, were selected to receive the commemorative pins.

Qualtrough said she was honoured to be able to recognize the contributions of so many who helped the community face the extraordinary challenges of the past three years.

“You are really the heart of our community. You are the very best of us. You all stepped up over a particularly difficult last few years, which was really no surprise given the incredible spirit of community in Delta,” Qualtrough said.

“Delta has a long tradition of community involvement and engagement — we help each other, we’re there for each other. So thank you to all of you for what you’ve done for our community. We are grateful and we are very appreciative. You very much deserve this recognition.”

Designed to commemorate the late Queen’s 70 years of selfless service on the throne, the pin features the emblem of the platinum jubilee, which includes the Royal Crown and the Royal Cypher as personal symbols representing the Queen, and has a seven-sided shape, seven maple leaves and seven pearls to mark seven decades of service to Canada, according to the even’ts program.

NDR editor James Smith said he was honoured and humbled to accept the pin on behalf of the paper.

“Journalism is an integral part of a properly functioning democracy, and that’s a responsibility that we do not take lightly,” Smith said.

“This weekend’s event was a humbling reminder of the positive impact of what we do, and it means the world to me to know that the Reporter is appreciated by the community.”

Below is the full list of local Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee pin and pin plaque recipients.

Individuals:

Ruth Adams

Rabi Alam

Yvonne Anderson

Kim Baird

Shirley Baker

Barbara Baydala

Mary Begin

Gary Begin

Julie Berks

Ishita Bhatti

Gerry Bramhill

Peter Broznitsky

Eva Busich-Veloso

Dan Copeland

Jeannette Cormier

Helen Cowie

Renie D’Aquila

Suki Dakha

John Darras

Olwen Demidoff

Kay Dennison

Jane Devji

Bill Didur

Laura Dixon

Phil Easdown

Thomas Easton

Lydia Elder

Steve Erikson

Joy Fera

Rusell Ford

Liz Gates

Darren Gates

Amrick Gill

Avis Glaze

Shraey Gulati

Peter Karasymchuk

Ken Harvey

Jacky Hillairet

John Hoare

Sean Hodgins

Christa Horita Kadach

Vicki Huntington

Lois E. Jackson

Jeannie Kanakos

Danielle Kisser

Bernadette Kudzin

Maxwell Lattimer

Carlene Lewall

Rick Lewall

Bruce McDonald

John Mancini

Pindo Mann

Tejasvi Mattu

Taylin McGill

Hayley McKelvey

Jill McKnight

Eliza Olson

Dave Olson

Angelina Pang

Angela Pang

Ricky Pang

Yvonne Parenteau

Mo Parry

Jon Pelan

Kim Pelan

Janat Puri

Denise Reid

Al Ridgway

Jessy Sahota

Inder Saini

Jit Sangha

Astha Sharma

Rev. Jim Short

Dawn Sillett

Gurpreet Sohi

Judi Stene

Bonnie Sutherland

Robert Taggart

Ian Tait

Fred Wells

Elaine White

Lois Wilkinson

Dana Wilson

Jeannie Yee

Art Yu

Community leaders:

Tsawwassen First Nation Chief Laura Cassidy and executive council members Louise Ahlm, Taylor Baker, Valerie Criss and Bryce Williams

Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon

Delta South MLA Ian Paton

Delta Mayor George Harvie and councillors Rod Binder, Daniel Boisvert, Jessie Dosanjh, Alicia Guichon, Jennifer Johal and Dylan Kruger

Delta School Board trustees Erica Beard, Nimmi Daula, Ammen Dhillon, Masako Gooch, Nick Kanakos, Joe Muego and Val Windsor

Pin plaques:

Delta Police Department (Const. Jessy Sahota)

Delta Fire Halls #1, #2, #3, #4, #5, #6 and #7 (Deputy Chief Dave Ayton)

Delta Optimist (Pierre Pelletier, publisher)

North Delta Reporter (James Smith, editor)

Ladner Royal Canadian Legion #61 (Al Ridgway)

Tsawwassen Royal Canadian Legion #289 (Ken Harvey)

Tsawwassen First Nation (Chief Laura Cassidy)

South Delta Food Bank

Delta Hospital

Delta Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Delta