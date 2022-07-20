Delta walk raises over $71,000 for Alzheimer Society

Participants came together at South Delta Secondary May 29 in honour of people affected by dementia

Participants raised over $71,400 at the 2022 IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s in Delta on Sunday, May 29. (Delta IG Wealth Management Walk For Alzheimer’s/Facebook photo)

Participants raised over $71,000 at this year’s IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s in Delta.

After a two-year hiatus on in-person events, participants came together at South Delta Secondary on Sunday, May 29 and walked in honour of people affected by dementia. Delta residents raised more than $71,400, contributing to over $1 million raised across the province.

“These instrumental funds will help the Alzheimer Society of B.C. deliver local programs and services, including education sessions, support groups and our First Link Dementia Helpline, as well as support research into the causes and cures for dementia,” Cathryn France, director of resource development at the Alzheimer Society of B.C., said in a statement thanking the community for its support.

“While the pandemic heightened the isolation faced by people living with dementia, the 2022 IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s demonstrates that Delta residents are dedicated to supporting their fellow community members facing the disease.”

France thanked this year’s honourees, the Devji family — who opened what would become the 292-bed Delta View Campus of Care in 1976 — for sharing their story to help reduce stigma associated with the disease and to let others on the dementia journey know they are not alone.

France also thanked the dedicated volunteer committee led by Youla Thomas and Clare Beasley who worked so hard behind the scenes to plan, organize and execute the event, as well as the various sponsors and donors including national title sponsor IG Wealth Management and Delta’s “walk patron”, the Aune Foundation, who matched online donations up to $10,000.

“Thanks to the generosity and support of our participants, donors, volunteers, honouree families, sponsors and patrons, we will continue to ensure people affected by dementia are not alone,” France said.

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is currently recruiting volunteers to organize and implement the 2023 IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s. To learn more or apply for a volunteer role, visit alzbc.org/walk or contact Matt Brooks at mbrooks@alzheimerbc.org or 604-681-6530.

For questions about memory loss or dementia, call the First Link Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033 for service in English (open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.), 1-833-674-5007 for service in Cantonese and Mandarin (open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) or 1-833-674-5003 for service in Punjabi (open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

