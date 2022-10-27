Donations needed for Deltassist Christmas programs

Deltassist is asking for donations of new, unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items in support of its 2022 Christmas programs. (James Smith photo)

Deltassist is gearing up for the holidays and is looking for donations of toys and food to support low-income families, seniors and individuals in Delta.

For decades, Deltassist — in partnership with volunteers, local service clubs and the community at large — has supported hundreds of families and individuals each year at Christmas, distributing hundreds of food hampers and thousands of toys to low income families and seniors in Delta.

“This is an amazing testimony to the spirit and culture of Delta,” says a Deltassist press release, and only possible thanks to the “overwhelming support of personal and corporate contributions.”

This year’s toy depot will be held at East Delta Hall (10379 Ladner Trunk Rd.) Dec. 13-15 and toys are needed for children from birth to 16 years of age. As always, the need is greatest for gifts suitable for infants and teens.

Christmas Food Hampers will be delivered by local service clubs on Saturday, Dec. 24. Items most needed include breakfast cereals, canned ham and chicken, canned hearty meals (e.g. stew), peanut butter, rice, pasta and sauce, hot chocolate and cookies.

New, unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items can be dropped off at Deltassist’s North Delta office (9097 Scott Rd., open Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) or Ladner office (#200 5000 Bridge St., open Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.).

For more information or for other ways to help, contact community services co-ordinator Randi-Lee Lensen at 604-594-3455 or e-mail christmas@deltassist.com.

Meanwhile, registration for Deltassist’s Christmas programs is set to open on Monday, Oct. 31. Applicants can register for a Christmas food hamper and attendance at the annual toy depot to select gifts for their children up to 16 years old.

To complete registration, Deltassist requires proof of residence in Delta, proof of income and CareCards for children registered for the toy depot.

Eligible families and individuals must apply in person at either Deltassist’s North Delta or Ladner office.

Registration deadline for both the toy depot Christmas food hamper program is Friday, Dec. 9.

For full eligibility criteria, visit deltassist.com/community/deltassist-christmas-programs-information-and-registration.

