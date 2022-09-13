Drop Zone returns to Surrey tower as ‘superheroes’ plan to rappel 19 storeys to raise money

Participants must raise a minimum of $850 for Easter Seals programs

In 2021, Chris Hernandez was among fundraising “superheroes” to rappel Surrey’s Central City tower in the Easter Seals Drop Zone charity event. “He (Hernandez) actually saw the event out his window while it was happening and came over and signed up on the spot to participate,” an event publicist said at the time. (File photo)

Up to 50 people will rappel Surrey’s Central City office tower this Friday (Sept. 16) during another Easter Seals Drop Zone charity event.

They’ll use ropes and harnesses to drop 19 storeys in a fundraiser for Easter Seals programs that help support children and adults living with disabilities.

Similar charity events are held in Vancouver, Burnaby and Kelowna.

“We are all heroes to someone and this year 50 Superheroes will be joining us for the 17th anniversary of Easter Seals Drop Zone,” says an event advisory.

Since 2005, Drop Zone events across Canada have collectively raised more than $16 million, and nearly 9,000 “superheroes” have stepped off the edge in support of Easter Seals. Last year in B.C., Drop Zone events raised $208,141.

Participants must raise a minimum of $850.

“Easter Seals has encouraged individuals with diverse abilities to live their lives actively, to push boundaries and overcome barriers in order to realize their dreams and fulfill their potential,” according to the advisory. “The Easter Seals Drop Zone challenges participants to do exactly that.”

The event runs Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Central City tower, on 102 Avenue at University Drive.

For more details, visit www.dropzonebc.ca.

In 2019, former Now-Leader reporter Lauren Collins did the Surrey “Drop Zone” and wrote a column about how conquering your fear is easier when it’s for charity.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

