Early Diwali celebrations light up Surrey City Hall

Linda Chawla & Co. were the first to take the stage at Surrey City Hall for Diwali festivities on Sunday, Oct. 16, playing classical music. (Sobia Moman photo)Linda Chawla & Co. were the first to take the stage at Surrey City Hall for Diwali festivities on Sunday, Oct. 16, playing classical music. (Sobia Moman photo)
Linda Chawla & Co. were the first to take the stage at Surrey City Hall for Diwali festivities on Sunday, Oct. 16, playing classical music. (Sobia Moman photo)Linda Chawla & Co. were the first to take the stage at Surrey City Hall for Diwali festivities on Sunday, Oct. 16, playing classical music. (Sobia Moman photo)
Linda Chawla & Co. were the first to take the stage at Surrey City Hall for Diwali festivities on Sunday, Oct. 16, playing classical music. (Sobia Moman photo)Linda Chawla & Co. were the first to take the stage at Surrey City Hall for Diwali festivities on Sunday, Oct. 16, playing classical music. (Sobia Moman photo)

Surrey City Hall was alive with music, dance and culture Sunday (Oct. 16) afternoon for early Diwali celebrations that attracted hundreds of residents.

Diwali is a festival of lights celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists. The official day this year is Monday, Oct. 24, but it changes each year depending on the Hindu lunar calendar.

Bhangra dancing, classical music and belly dancing made up the live entertainment portion of the festivities, with games and cultural food trucks available outdoors from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This was the first time in two years that Diwali celebrations were able to take place in the city, after being put on pause due to COVID restrictions.

@SobiaMoman
sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and cultureCelebrationSurrey

Previous story
In-person Diwali celebrations return to Surrey after 2 years of muted festivities

Just Posted

Twitter image
UPDATE: Cops say no criminal offence related to outgoing Surrey mayor’s city-owned car getting banged up

On Oct. 15, voting was held at Summerland Secondary School. Voter turnout in Summerland was significantly lower than in past years. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
BY THE NUMBERS: Surrey, White Rock election turnout higher than B.C. average

Surrey mayor-elect Brenda Locke at Mirage Banquet Hall in Cloverdale on election night Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Anna Burns photo)
UPDATE: Brenda Locke vows to stop police transition, Surrey Police Board ‘confident’ it continues

Face painting is part of the fun at another Newton Spooktacular event, planned for Saturday, Oct. 29. (File photo)
Halloween events in Surrey: Spooktacular Newton, ‘Secrets of the Haunted Bog’ and much more