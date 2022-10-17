Early Diwali celebrations light up Surrey City Hall

Linda Chawla & Co. were the first to take the stage at Surrey City Hall for Diwali festivities on Sunday, Oct. 16, playing classical music. (Sobia Moman photo) Linda Chawla & Co. were the first to take the stage at Surrey City Hall for Diwali festivities on Sunday, Oct. 16, playing classical music. (Sobia Moman photo) Linda Chawla & Co. were the first to take the stage at Surrey City Hall for Diwali festivities on Sunday, Oct. 16, playing classical music. (Sobia Moman photo)

Surrey City Hall was alive with music, dance and culture Sunday (Oct. 16) afternoon for early Diwali celebrations that attracted hundreds of residents.

Diwali is a festival of lights celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists. The official day this year is Monday, Oct. 24, but it changes each year depending on the Hindu lunar calendar.

Bhangra dancing, classical music and belly dancing made up the live entertainment portion of the festivities, with games and cultural food trucks available outdoors from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This was the first time in two years that Diwali celebrations were able to take place in the city, after being put on pause due to COVID restrictions.

