Earth Day event at South Surrey park aims to build conservation conversation

Mature trees abound in Kwomais Point Park. (Karen Kilbride photo) The viewpoint at Kwomais Point Park. (Karen Kilbride photo) A cyclist pedals along a tree-lined path in Kwomais Point Park. (Karen Kilbride photo) A deciduous tree in Kwomais Point Park. (Karen Kilbride photo)

With Earth Day just around the corner, organizers of a local event are gearing up to welcome urban forester Alexander Martin as a guest speaker to Ocean Park’s Sanford Hall.

Set for 1 p.m. on Earth Day (April 22), the presentation is part of Surrey’s 2023 Environmental Extravaganza lineup, and is an opportunity to “discover and learn how the public and urban foresters alike can help drive change in perceptions of urban forest management, aiding in preserving canopy cover and habitat for urban wildlife conservation.”

Karen Kilbride, with the host Ocean Park Beautification Committee, said Martin will talk “about sustaining the large, mature trees that we have in South Surrey and how it relates to our environment and our health.”

Martin is co-chair of the Canadian Tree Research & Education Endowment (TREE) Fund, a national charity that supports development in Canadian arboriculture and urban forestry.

Sanford Hall is located in Kwomais Point Park (1367 128 St.), an area of the Semiahmoo Peninsula that is rich with mature trees.

Kilbride said Tuesday (April 11) that the location chosen for Martin’s visit is no coincidence, and that she hopes those who turn out for his presentation will leave with an understanding of just how important the area’s trees are, including their role in protecting against the effects of extreme heat.

“We should be doing what we can to protect the mature trees that we have… to save what we have,” Kilbride said. “It takes hundreds of years to replace them.”

Martin said Thursday (April 13) that a large part of influencing change comes in including everyone – not just those who work in arboriculture and urban forestry – in the conversation.

“Events like these are fantastic for kind of connecting our research from… the academic lens back to communities that have interest in putting it into action,” he said.

Martin said topics he plans to explore at the Earth Day event include the benefits of certain conservation techniques, what aspects have influenced a decline in urban wildlife and some of the ways that can be addressed in design and management.

There is a need to “revise what we consider the norms of managing greenspace” at the individual, city and regional levels, he said.

One of the challenges of urban wildlife conservation, he said, is that many features seen as a benefit to them – such as retaining decaying trees for habitat – are increasingly managed for risk or risk mitigation.

As that happens, “we lose those features, and those features are defining characteristics of a tree’s suitability for wildlife.”

“If it’s starting to rot, that’s when you’re starting to make an impact for wildlife, that’s when you want to have it around.”

Martin said he hopes attendees of his April 22 presentation – whether they are there for professional reasons or out of simple curiosity – will leave with broad takeaway messages, including around the importance of considering three categories of urban wildlife in development: urban avoiders (those that sense urbanization and start to leave, such as bears); urban adapters (those that are able to adapt and sustain their populations in an urban situation, such as rabbits); and urban exploiters (those that are able to use the urbanization to their advantage, such as raccoons and rats).

Keeping all three categories around is important for diversity in the urban forest, he said.

“The best approach is maintaining large areas of natural habitat during development.”

Kilbride said Martin’s presentation is open to anyone interested. Those planning to attend are asked to arrive by 1 p.m.

There will also be display tables featuring the work of a local children’s author and Friends of Semiahmoo Bay Society.

Surrey’s Environmental Extravaganza continues through June 11, offering in-person, self-guided and virtual events ranging from bird walks and tree plantings to invasive-plant removals and more.

Other events planned this month for the Semiahmoo Peninsula include a shoreline cleanup and invasive removal on West Beach, from 10 a.m. till noon on April 23; and an opportunity to learn about turtles, frogs and butterflies that same day, from 2-3:30 p.m. at the South Surrey Recreation & Arts Centre. To pre-register for the afternoon event, email blueheron@birdsonthebay.ca

Events are also planned at Darts Hill Garden Park (April 29, at 1633 170 St.); Semiahmoo Library (April 29, at 1815 152 St.); and again at Sanford Hall in Kwomais Point Park (April 30, 2-3 p.m.).

For more information, or to check out what’s planned for May and June, visit surrey.ca

