Elgin Park Secondary grads Seth Hayward and Donnee Janzen, along with Michael Hibbert, have helped promote the school’s annual Community Christmas Dinner in years past. (Contributed photo)

Elgin high’s Community Christmas Dinner returns

Dec. 7 event is South Surrey school’s first festive meal since 2019

An annual tradition that was sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic is back on the menu.

And students and organizers of the Elgin Park Secondary event couldn’t be happier.

“Absolutely,” Sinéad Hibbert, teacher sponsor of the Community Christmas Dinner, said Monday.

“The students are excited about it, because so many of them haven’t got to do it, have only heard about it and now they get to be involved. And some were involved (in pre-pandemic years) and now this is their last year to help out.”

The dinner – being held for the 16th time – is an effort of students and staff at the South Surrey high school, and aims to brighten the season for those who might not otherwise have a festive dinner over the holiday season.

It was last held in 2019, when some 150 guests were treated to a traditional meal, entertainment and gift bags.

Hibbert said invitations for the dinner’s 2022 return, set for Dec. 7 at the 13484 24 Ave. school, went out last week, and calls to reserve seats are already coming in. She expects the 150 available spots will be booked up by Friday (Nov. 25), at which point, a waitlist will be created.

“It fills up fast,” she said.

Anyone interested should call 604-538-6678 between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday to Friday. Reservations will close at 2 p.m. on Dec. 2.

On the night of the dinner, doors will open at 5 p.m., and a light dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. sharp. Dessert will follow, with entertainment to continue until 7:30 p.m.

“A few little” changes to this year’s event include the elimination of take-home bags of leftovers for guests; food-safe restrictions do not allow for that, Hibbert said.


