Don’t miss the Sept. 4 deadline for your chance to win the 2023 PNE Prize Home in Langley, valued at more than $2.3 million. Photo courtesy PNE

Don’t miss the Sept. 4 deadline for your chance to win the 2023 PNE Prize Home in Langley, valued at more than $2.3 million. Photo courtesy PNE

Explore the 2023 Prize Home Lottery

The deadline to buy tickets for the 2023 Prize Home Lottery is Sept. 4!

How many square feet does it take to fit four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a rec room, den/listening lounge, and a legal one-bedroom basement suite? Oh, not much – just a spacious 3,773 sq.ft.

The 2023 PNE Prize Home, located in Langley, is valued at over $2.3 million and boasts carefully chosen fixtures, a stunning location next to a greenway, and a beautiful back yard where one lucky winner can relax.

From the kitchen to bathrooms, everything in this home was chosen with purpose. Featuring stunning white shaker-style cabinets with soft-close doors and drawers and matte black hardware, quartz countertops, and white oak wood accents, the 2023 Prize Home has a timeless feel. The large island with ample storage, eating bar and a deep, farmhouse-style apron front sink ensures that the kitchen is the heart of the home.

This year’s grand prize also features all-electric appliances and has an EV charging port in the garage. But that’s not all – this energy-efficient home is also outfitted with triple-glaze windows (for both quietness and efficiency), added insulation, and heat recovery ventilation. In short, whether it’s summer or winter, it’s perfect for conserving electricity.

Of course, there are more prizes in the lottery than just the home: people who order tickets could win a travel trailer, a Harley-Davidson motorbike, a cruise to the Caribbean, or even a hot tub. In addition to the physical prizes, there are five cash prizes valued at $10,000 each, and guests can also buy tickets for the 50-50 Draw. There are five total cars in this year’s draw and one lucky winner will walk away with the Fair bonus draw, which will be given away at the Fair on Aug. 24.

The Prize Home Lottery Grand Prize deadline is Sept. 4.

19+ to play. Know your limit, play within it.

Home and GardenImpress Branded Content

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

Comments are closed

Previous story
Pride events made for an ‘absolutely fabulous week’ – Klassen

Just Posted

TEASER
PHOTOS/VIDEO: Stanley Cup comes to Cloverdale with goaltender Laurent Brossoit

White Rock RCMP were at Miramar Plaza June 22 to show support for the White Rock Pride Family Day.
Pride events made for an ‘absolutely fabulous week’ – Klassen

South Surrey’s Lauren Kim lines up a putt at the Canada Summer Games at the Legends on the Niagara Battlefield Course Niagara Falls, Ont. On Aug. 4, Kim won the Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship in Halifax. (The Canadian Press/Randy Bastardache photo)
South Surrey golfer wins Canadian title at amateur competition

The B.C. Legislature in Victoria was designed by architect Frances Rattenbury. Which city was British Columbia’s capital before Victoria was selected? (Don Denton photograph)
QUIZ: How well do you know British Columbia?