‘Eye-opening’ community Iftar brings people together in Surrey

Event was an opportunity to bring people from all walks of life and faith together

The co-host Bilal Cheema speaking at the community Iftar at Surrey Arts Centre on March 30, 2023. (Submitted photo)

The charity Islamic Relief Canada and several community members hosted an “eye-opening” Iftar on March 30 at the Surrey Arts Centre with the aim of breaking down barriers and bridging divides.

Iftar is a meal taken by Muslims at sundown to break the daily fast during Ramadan. Muslims follow a Kosher diet year-round, so the Iftar meal will never have pork, alcohol or other non-Kosher food items.

Event co-host Bilal Cheema said the event was an opportunity to bring people from all walks of life and faith together and to break bread and to educate what Ramadan means to Muslims.

“It was about our city and pulling people together,” Cheema told the Now-Leader, adding that events like these are an important part of breaking down barriers that divide people. “We’ll beat back ignorance and bigotry that we’ve seen over the last couple of years, bridge the divides that seem so apparent in society.”

About 150 invited guests attended, including Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke, city councillors, members of parliament, members of Surrey Firefighters, Surrey RCMP and Surrey Police Service.

Bree Berman, president of the Fleetwood Community Association, said the event was fabulous.

“(To be) able to bring the community together and celebrate,” Berman said. “Even though it’s not my religion or my culture, I’m still able to celebrate and learn more.

“It was an eye-opening experience because I’ve never really been involved in anything in the Muslim community.”



