Fashion historian returns to Museum of Surrey

Hollywood fashion will be discussed at the Museum of Surrey Oct. 13.

Ivan Sayers, a locally renowned fashion historian, will give a talk called “Glamour, On Screen and Off” that will touch on fashion from Hollywood’s golden era.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ivan Sayers back to the museum as his presentations are always fascinating, and of course, a lot of fun,” Lynn Saffery, Museum of Surrey manager, said in a press release.

“He has collected period costumes for over 50 years and now has one of the largest and most comprehensive private collections of historical clothing in Canada.”

The talk will focus on the “glamourous world of Hollywood fashion,” according to the release.

Sayers talk with feature movies stars such as Jean Harlow, Katherine Hepburn, and Joan Crawford. Sayers will connect the dots on how star power impacted fashion trends.

Sayers focuses on fashion from 1700 onward and has won several fashion and historical awards. He now “produces historical fashion shows and exhibitions across the country and lectures at universities and colleges.”

Sayers is also the honorary curator of the Society for the Museum of Original Costume (SMOC).

According to their website, SMOC plans to open a bricks and mortar museum at some point in the future.

“The ultimate goal of SMOC is to house and display this collection in a permanent museum of historic fashion and fabric arts for residents of and visitors to the city of Vancouver. We’re home to thousands of artifacts that date from circa 1800 to today.”

“Glamour, On Screen and Off” is open to anyone 18 years of age and older. Admission to the fashion talk is $15.75 and it runs from 7 – 8:30 p.m. To register, call 604-501-5100 or visit surrey.ca/museum.

The Museum of Surrey, is located at 17710 56A Avenue in Cloverdale.

Visit surrey.ca/museum for more info.



