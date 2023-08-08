Festival makes for ‘absolutely perfect’ weekend on White Rock waterfront

Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell, centre, and members of the municipal, provincial and federal governments kicking off the White Rock Sea Festival Semiahmoo Days at Semiahmoo Park on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Anna Burns photo) Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell welcoming people to the White Rock Sea Festival Semiahmoo Days on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Anna Burns photo) Top: Roman Bullock, 3, ran after a bubble in the kid zone at Semiahmoo Park at the White Rock Sea Festival Semiahmoo Days on Saturday, Aug. 5; above left: Tony Ham, 6, left, and Alex Sun, 6, played a basketball game in the kid zone at Semiahmoo Park at the White Rock Sea Festival Semiahmoo Days on Saturday, Aug. 5; above right: Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell welcomed people to the White Rock Sea Festival Semiahmoo Days on Saturday, Aug. 5. More photos online at peacearchnews.com. (Anna Burns photos) Members of the Kwel Eng Sen youth group perform in Semiahmoo Park at the White Rock Sea Festival Semiahmoo Days on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Anna Burns photo) Tony Ham, 6, left, and Alex Sun, 6, playing a basketball game in the kid zone at Semiahmoo Park at the White Rock Sea Festival Semiahmoo Days on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Anna Burns photo) The Westcoasters Car Club annual car show brought dozens of classics out to Semiahmoo Park on Aug. 6, as part of the White Rock Sea Festival & Semiahmoo Days. (City of White Rock Twitter photo)

Fans of music, food and just plain fun turned out in droves last weekend for the White Rock Sea Festival & Semiahmoo Days.

While attendance figures have not yet been finalized, at least one organizer says it was “probably one of the best-attended” events in recent years.

“All around, it was plum-full… extremely well-attended,” Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell said Tuesday, describing crowds along the promenade, as well as at both Semiahmoo Park and Memorial Park.

Held Aug. 4-6 along the waterfront – from Memorial Park on the west to Semiahmoo Park on the east – the three-day festival was jam-packed with both familiar and new activities.

It kicked off Friday (Aug. 4) with an outdoor movie in Semiahmoo Park, then continued all day Saturday and Sunday with live entertainment on two stages, the Semiahmoo First Nation’s salmon barbecue, a car show, oodles of kids activities – including a meet-and-greet with princesses and mermaids – an Indigenous artisan market, sand sculptures, opportunities to learn about the bay’s sensitive environment, fireworks and more.

Chappell said concerts at Semiahmoo Park – Eagles tribute band Take it to The Limit and White Rock-born Daniel Wesley – brought hundreds to the Spirit Stage.

“Just watching everybody enjoy themselves and have fun, that’s what it’s all about,” he said, reflecting on the “very large” older crowd that packed the park for Take it to The Limit, epitomizing the whole point of the weekend.

“Just to get families out, get community out and really just enjoy the bay and enjoy all the events,” he said. “It was an absolutely perfect weekend… something for everybody, regardless of age or demographic.”

– Tracy Holmes

CommunityFestival