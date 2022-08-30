First West Foundation grant supports summer camps for Delta kids with special needs

Children taking part in Reach Child and Youth Development Society’s Summer Series camp enjoy Deas Island Regional Park in Delta. (Reach Child and Youth Development Society photo)

A grant from First West Foundation provided eight weeks of summer programming for local kids with special needs.

The foundation, through its Envision Financial Community Endowment, provided Reach Child and Youth Development Society with $20,000 to support its Reach Summer Series 2022 camps.

The camps, held at the Reach Child Development Centre in Ladner, are designed to encourage connections in a structured but playful manner. Each week is filled with many active and creative endeavors for campers, differentiated to support a variety neurodiversities.

“I love how the camp workers are so engaging and keep the campers busy with group projects, crafts, cooking, outside activities, story telling and so much more. I love that they are trying to get the campers to interact with each other [and] build social interaction that might be challenging for kids with extra needs,” parent Linda Wong said in a Reach Society press release.

Reach Child and Youth Development Society is a non-profit charitable society that has provided services to children and their families since 1959. Reach currently provides programs and services to over 1,000 children and their families in Delta, Surrey and Langley every year.

Earlier this summer, First West Foundation granted Reach $20,025 throuhg the same endowment to support the society’s counselling program.

