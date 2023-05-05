Fish-y events in Surrey as Salmon Send-off returns, fly-fishing film festival arrives

The fish-release will be the first at Tynehead Hatchery since pre-COVID days

Baby salmon are put into buckets for release at Tynehead Hatchery. (Submitted photo)

A Salmon Send-off in Surrey will be followed days later by a festival devoted to films about fly fishing.

Baby salmon will be released into the Serpentine River at Tynehead Hatchery on Sunday, May 13 starting at 11 a.m.

The “Send Off” event will also involve trout fishing (take home or release), duck races (the plastic kind, in a 50/50 raffle race), a concession stand and more.

It’s a fundraiser for the hatchery (16585 96 Ave., Surrey), and the first such event there since before the pandemic.

“We usually have 1,000 members of the community attend,” noted Lesley England, vice-president of Serpentine Enhancement Society.

“Tynehead Hatchery raises and releases three species of Pacific Salmon: Chinook, Chum and Coho,” England added. “We put up to 250,000 salmon back into the Serpentine Watershed annually.”

For details visit facebook.com/HatcheryTynehead or tyneheadhatchery.ca.

Elsewhere, on Thursday, May 18, an International Fly-Fishing Film Festival event (aka IF4) is planned at Surrey’s Centre Stage venue, at city hall. The event is among many listed on flyfilmfest.com/schedule, at sites across North America.

The festival “is the world’s leading fly-fishing film event, consisting of films produced by professional filmmakers from all corners of the globe and showcases the passion, lifestyle and culture of fly fishing,” the website says. “It is the gathering place of the fly-fishing community and a celebration of friendship, fly-fishing stories and stoke.”

Host of the Surrey event is Michael & Young Fly Shop, which operates in Whalley and Vancouver. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the films start at 7.

Tickets can be bought on tickets.surrey.ca or 604-501-5566, also at Michael & Young and at the door on event day. General admission is $20.



