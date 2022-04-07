Focus on mom at South Surrey garden event

The Glades Woodland Garden to host Mother’s Day visits May 7 and 8

A popular garden destination in South Surrey will open for reserved visits this Mother’s Day weekend.

Tickets are on sale now for May 7 and 8 time slots at The Glades Woodland Garden, located at 561 172 St.

According to a City of Surrey news release, plans for the weekend include live music to accompany visitors along the rhododendron- and azalea-filled trails.

Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic to enjoy on the south lawn overlooking the pond. A coffee truck will also be onsite.

The Glades Woodland Garden – where Mother’s Day events were a much-anticipated tradition for many families pre-pandemic – is one of the city’s two feature gardens, along with Darts Hill.

First purchased in 1956 by Lydia and Murray Stephen, then bought in 1994 by Jim and Elfriede DeWolf, the site was gifted to the city in 2002, and has been expanded over the years – most recently in 2015 – to 15 acres from five.

The property features more than 3,500 mature rhododendrons, azaleas and companion plants, with some of the rhododendrons standing six metres tall. The garden also contains many heritage-designated trees.

While $1.5 million in planned upgrades were announced in February 2017, those plans were later delayed by budget cuts. Areas for future development remain, according to a description of the park on the city’s website.

Those planning to visit for Mother’s Day – hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – are asked to wear sturdy shoes as the pathways are bark mulch. The garden does not have wheelchair access, the release notes.

Weekend openings at the garden are scheduled from April 30 until June 26. Tickets – $7 plus tax – must be purchased ahead of time to visit, as walk-ins are not permitted

Up to 10 tickets may be ordered per Mother’s Day booking. Children under 12 may enter for free but must still be registered ahead of time. Entry times will be available every 60 minutes.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit surrey.ca/glades

