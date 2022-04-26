Bruce Webster and his 1952 Alvis at Salish Park in Chilliwack on April 14, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Fraser Valley Classic Car Show is back after two year hiatus

Organizers are looking for more entries for the June event in Chilliwack

The Fraser Valley Classic Car Show is back on June 11 after two years of cancellations due to COVID-19.

The event is held to raise funds for the Chilliwack General Hospital through the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation.

Bruce Webster will be there with his rare 1952 Alvis. Alvis was primarily a British manufacturer of military vehicles from 1919 to 1967.

“This car is just incredible,” Webster said, noting it only has 20,000 miles on it and is one of only 302 ever made.

For more information and to register your collector eligible car go to fvccs.ca.

New this year is two new classes: modified vehicles and motorcycles. Trophies will be awarded for all classes as outlined on the website. Onsite food and entertainment will be provided.

Registration online is $10. Registration on the day of the event is $15. Although there is no public admission fee, donations to the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation are encouraged, with donations over $20 being eligible for a tax receipt. Free public parking is available on Lot 7.

Fraser Valley Classic Car Show is June 11 at Canada Education Park at the Chilliwack University of the Fraser Valley campus parking lot 7.

Onlookers admire Bruce Webster’s 1952 Alvis at Salish Park in Chilliwack on April 14, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

