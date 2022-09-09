Access Pro Bono Society of BC at Civic Plaza on Sept. 9. (Submitted photo by Access Pro Bono Society)

Free legal advice being offered at Surrey Civic Plaza today (Sept. 9)

From 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. today, receive free legal advice from a lawyer

Access Pro Bono Society of BC is hosting a free legal advice event at Surrey’s Civic Plaza (13450 104 Ave) today (Sept. 9).

More than a dozen lawyers will be available between 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. to provide free legal assistance to low-income residents.

Access Pro Bono Society of BC is a non-profit organization that provides free legal advice and representation throughout the province.

Jamie Mclaren is executive director of the society.

“What we’re finding increasingly is that people can’t afford to retain lawyers for legal problems they encounter, and so it becomes more important than ever to provide them with access to good legal counsel for free when you can,” he said, adding the event is also a chance to let people know about the services the society offers.

Annie Baric, the society’s director of engagement and operations, said lawyers participating in the event are also raising funds to raise awareness about B.C.’s access to justice crisis and funding for APB’s pro bono programs.

The society’s next event is at the Vancouver Art Gallery’s north plaza on Sept. 16 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

It is also hosting a province-wide phone clinic from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. until Sept. 15. Those interested in receiving free legal advice can visit Access Pro Bono’s website to book a time for an appointment.


Surrey

