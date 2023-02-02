A dispenser of free menstrual products at Kwantlen Polytechnic University. (Submitted photo)

Free menstrual products coming to all washrooms at Kwantlen Polytechnic University campuses

Until now, KPU had menstrual products available in the bookstore for a charge

Free menstrual products will soon be available in all washrooms at the five campuses of Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU).

Dispensers have been installed in first-floor washrooms during a pilot phase, with a full roll-out across all washrooms by the summer semester.

The products can be found in dispensers in men’s, women’s and universal washrooms across KPU campuses “because trans, non-binary, and gender non-conforming people also experience periods,” says a news release.

“We wanted to make sure these were free of charge to anyone who needed menstrual products,” said David Stewart, executive director, Facilities Services at KPU. “We have signs accompanying the dispensers to make sure users understand that they are barrier-free and available to everyone.

“Facilities Services initiated this project once the pandemic had subsided, and through a collaborative effort was able to bring it to fruition,” Stewart added.

The initiative was developed in consultation with groups at KPU including the Pride Advocacy Group, Disability Inclusion Group and Kwantlen Student Association (KSA).

Close to 20,000 students annually attend courses at KPU campuses in Surrey (in Newton and Civic Plaza), Richmond, Langley, Cloverdale.


