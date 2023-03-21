A charity fashion show to raise funds for Sources Women’s Place is set for April 27 in South Surrey. (Vonecia Carswell/Unsplash photo)

A charity fashion show to raise funds for Sources Women’s Place is set for April 27 in South Surrey. (Vonecia Carswell/Unsplash photo)

Fundraiser for Sources Women’s Place to hit South Surrey runway

In Her Shoes is set for April 27 at Cavallo Winery

A charity fashion show taking place next month aims to raise $75,000 to assist Sources Women’s Place in its efforts to help women get back on their feet.

In Her Shoes – set for April 27 at Cavallo Winery (19288 22 Ave.) – is to be an evening of music, fashion and food, featuring staff, volunteers and clients strutting the runway with outfits from Turnabout Luxury Resale.

There will also be a silent auction, with opportunities to bid on items ranging from jewelry and personal-training sessions to clothing and gift certificates.

All proceeds will benefit Sources Women’s Place, which offers a free clothing exchange, counselling, hot lunches, victim assistance, laundry and shower facilities, as well as legal and professional referrals.

Sources’ executive director Denise Darrell said there is a “huge need” for safe places for women experiencing relationship violence.

READ MORE: 'We are at capacity': Centre that helps Surrey-area women sees surge in demand for services

“Reporting an assault, leaving an abusive relationship, and seeking help can put women at risk,” Darrell said in a news release announcing the fashion show.

“At Women’s Place, we walk alongside women, helping them recover and rebuild their lives.”

According to the release, the centre had nearly 9,000 in-person visits over the past three years; 680 women accessed individual sessions offered by the Trauma Counselling Program.

In Her Shoes co-chair Sara Forte said the event will be “a celebration of the power and resilience of women, and the funds will be used to improve the quality of their lives.”

Tickets to the fashion show are $150. To purchase, or for more information, visit sourcesbc.ca/events/in-her-shoes


Fiddle flash mob takes over museum in Cloverdale

