Garden outside White Rock RCMP aims to honour survivors of crime

A garden to “remember, honour and bring awareness to victims and survivors of crime” is to be dedicated Monday (May 15) in a ceremony outside the White Rock RCMP detachment.

Members of the public are invited to join city and RCMP officials, as well as survivors and their family members, at the morning event, where a plaque will be mounted in the new Memorial Garden for Victims and Survivors of Crime.

The project was a collaborative effort between White Rock RCMP Victim Services, the City of White Rock and the Department of Justice Canada, with space and expertise provided by the city, “to create and plant a garden where families, friends and the larger community may remember and honor the lives of those affected by crime.”

“The garden along with a bilingual commemorative plaque will be an enduring reminder of the impact of crime, the need to eliminate it, as well as serve as a symbol of hope, peace and renewal for its visitors,” a news release states.

Work on the project – to mark Victims and Survivors of Crime Week (May 14-23) – began in January, White Rock Victim Services co-ordinator Romy DeVries told Peace Arch News.

The space identified is a circle in front of the 15299 Pacific Ave. detachment that currently is home to a large white rock. It was chosen as the Victim Services office is located at the detachment, and it’s hoped the garden will also help bring awareness of the services offered there.

At least two survivors are anticipated to share their stories during Monday’s ceremony, which is set to take place from 10 to 11 a.m.

