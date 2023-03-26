The Morgan Creek Junior Fundraiser golf tournament is back after a 3-year hiatus on May 15, 2023. (file photo)

Getting green ready for a cause

Morgan Creek Junior Fundraiser golf tournament is back after 3 years

Time to hit the driving range and warm up.

After a three-year hiatus, the Morgan Creek Junior Fundraiser will return on Monday, May 15, 2023.

Held at Morgan Creek Golf Course in South Surrey, this legacy event helps raise money for junior golfers in the Surrey area.

In the past, this money was awarded to:

• Scholarships towards dues

• Scholarships towards the costs of tournaments for competitive junior players

• Golf in school programs – visiting elementary schools in the South Surrey/White Rock area introducing the game to Grade 4 students

In addition to the above, Morgan Creek Golf Course will contribute each year to the following causes:

• A matching contribution to B .C. Children’s Hospital via the charity created and developed by Brett Saunders: Birdies and Eagles Fore Children

• Help fund BC Golf Zone 3 to help promote and strengthen the junior golfers in the Fraser Valley

• Lesson rebate program – for families with economic struggles, fallen on hard times etc., up to 25 per cent rebate at the end of the year (maximum of $500)

• We (Morgan Creek) will contact surrounding golf courses and help support juniors who need financial assistance

Each year’s goal is to raise $20,000 and contribute all of that to the various needs listed above; at past tournaments, more than $30,000 has been raised.

The 2023 Event is open to anyone wanting to contribute to this cause, and the format will be a four-person shamble.

Multiple sponsorship opportunties are still available.

The registration fees include green fee, shared power cart, use of the driving range to warm up, lunch, prime rib dinner buffet, prizes, and 50/50 entry.

We hope you can make it and help us grow the game of golf.

Visit morgancreekgolf.com for more information.

