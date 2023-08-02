Grants of up to $25K will go to some Surrey arts/culture groups that apply by Oct. 3

Surrey Symphony Society has been among Cultural Grant recipients in the city. (Contributed photo)

Surrey has moved to an online application system for its Cultural Grants program, which awarded more than $550,000 to 70 local arts and culture groups this year.

Such non-profit groups in Surrey are eligible to receive grants of up to $25,000, with an application deadline of Oct. 3 for 2024 programming.

Launched in 2013, the grants aim to “cultivate a thriving arts and culture scene in Surrey” with concerts, dance shows, theatre productions, art exhibits, cultural celebrations and more.

Grant recipients in 2023 include Surrey Symphony, Fraser Valley Musical Theatre, Surrey Festival of Dance, Aequitas Singers, Muslim Food Bank, Naked Stage Productions, Sikh Heritage Society and dozens of other arts and culture groups.

New this year is online application for the three types of grants (Cultural Celebration, Project, Operating), on surrey.ca/culturalgrants, where the program is outlined in detail.

Cultural activities can mean different things to different people, so this grant covers a wide variety of activities run by not-for-profit organizations, the website notes. “By celebrating our diversity, we build trust and connection in our city.”

Not all grant applications are approved, however, and the final page of a January report to Surrey City Council lists five groups deemed ineligible for funding this year.

To assist grant applicants for 2024, an information session is planned Aug. 21 at Newton Recreation Centre (6:30 p.m. start), followed by online meetings Aug. 23 and Sept. 13. To register, email culturalgrants@surrey.ca. Thirty-minute “grant mentorship” sessions are available.

Also, Surrey Civic Theatres offers rental subsidies are available to Cultural Grant applicants looking to rent theatre space at Surrey Arts Centre and City Hall.

Back in February 2022, Surrey’s Cultural Grants program was viewed as a financial lifeline for arts organizations crippled by the COVID pandemic. So said a report that detailed nearly $500,000 in grants for 2022.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

