Green Team returning to tackle invasive plants on White Rock’s waterfront

Community invited to pitch in to removal of Himalayan blackberry

Members of the Lower Mainland Green Team will be tackling invasive Himalayan blackberry on White Rock’s West Beach this weekend. (Contributed photo)

The Lower Mainland Green Team will be back in White Rock this weekend, and they’re looking for some helping hands.

Team manager Ashton Kerr said the group will continue its efforts to remove Himalayan blackberry from West Beach from 9:45 a.m. till 1 p.m. on Saturday (May 14).

The work is to “help restore, beautify and stabilize the natural banks, and foster deeper connections to community and nature,” Kerr explained by email.

“These activities will help participants realize the power they have to make a difference and the awesome mental and physical health benefits of being out in nature.”

Kerr noted the effort will be the team’s fourth at removing the invasive species from West Beach in the past year, and they are close to clearing it entirely of the aggressive and prickly plant.

Planned to proceed rain or shine, Saturday’s event is open to all ages, abilities and experience levels. Instructions, tools and individually-packaged refreshments will be provided, as will free parking.

Those interested in pitching in are invited to meet at the boat launch by Bayview Park, at Bay Street and Marine Drive. Dress for the weather, bring a refillable water bottle and don sturdy footwear.

