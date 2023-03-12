Guests at White Rock Pride Society’s Oscar Viewing Party were red-carpet ready Sunday night

Actress Darla Fay, left, with Sherry Lang as the fun was just getting started at the White Rock Pride Society’s Oscars Viewing Party Sunday night at Softball City. (Tricia Weel photo) The table tops say it all at the White Rock Pride Society’s Oscars Viewing Party Sunday night at Softball City. (Tricia Weel photo) Chris Shields, left, and Pummy Kaur as the fun was just getting started at the White Rock Pride Society’s Oscars Viewing Party Sunday night at Softball City. (Tricia Weel photo) Champagne awaited guests at the White Rock Pride Society’s Oscars Viewing Party Sunday night at Softball City. (Tricia Weel photo) White Rock Coun. Ernie Klassen, left, Maureen Björklund, Sandee Butterley and Michael Barwell pose on the red carpet at the White Rock Pride Society’s Oscars Viewing Party Sunday night at Softball City. (Tricia Weel photo) A ballot for predicting who will win was circulating at the White Rock Pride Society’s Oscars Viewing Party Sunday night at Softball City. (Tricia Weel photo)

The White Rock Pride Society had the red carpet rolled out and ready for their annual Oscars Viewing Party Sunday afternoon.

Held at Extra Innings at Softball City in South Surrey, the party’s guests were gearing up for fun, Hollywood-style, shortly before the 95th Academy Awards’ 5 p.m. start.

The ceremony, held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, honours films released in 2022. In tribute, tables at Softball City were bedecked with popcorn, candles, Milk Duds, Nibs and tiny golden stars to celebrate the awards.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Brent Lang, a Pride Society committee member, who was at the event with wife Sherry, as guests snapped red-carpet photos and enjoyed the champagne offered near the entrance.

There was also charcuterie, a catered dinner and Vanity Fairy Oscar prediction ballots, organized by Tracy LaChance.

Also enjoying the Oscars viewing party was actress Darla Fay, whose screen credits include the Oscar-winning Juno (2007), License to Wed (2007) and Love Happens (2009).

“I’m hoping for Everything Everywhere All at Once to win (Best Picture),” she confessed, when asked which film she thought would win.

She was also hoping for Michelle Yeoh to win in the Best Actress category for the same film.

READ ALSO: White Rock Pride Society to host red-carpet Oscar-viewing party

A few party guests in South Surrey remembered the infamous slap incident at the 2022 Oscars, where actor Will Smith slapped host Chris Rock after he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s (Smith’s wife) shaved head.

This year, Jimmy Kimmel was selected to host the televised ceremony for his third time.

As the rain poured down outside, the fun was only starting inside Extra Innings, where guests gathered and chatted as Oscars coverage played on all the TVs, the twinkling candles and decorations transforming the room.

Nominees for Best Picture include (in alphabetical order): All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Tár, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fablemans, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking.

Best Actress in a Leading Role nominees include Ana de Armas (Blonde), Cate Blanchett (Tár), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie), Michelle Williams (The Fablemans) and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

The Best Actor in a Leading Role nominees are: Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Paul Mescal (Aftersun) and Bill Nighy (Living).

For all Oscars-related information, visit oscars.org

@Canucklehedd

tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hollywoodThe Oscars