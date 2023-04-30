Guinness World Record-breaking gastronomy coming to White Rock dock

Charcuterie on the Pier fundraiser set to break record with consecutive 500-foot board

Sheila’s Catering owners Brant Darling, left, and Wes Levesque are behind Charcuterie on the Pier, a fundraising event on Sept. 2, 2023 that will also attempt to break the Guinness World Record for longest charcuterie board. (contributed photo)

Have a hankering for charcuterie?

For those who do, June 1 is an important date, as that’s when tickets for Charcuterie on the Pier, scheduled for Sept. 2, go on sale.

A fundraiser that will benefit Sources food banks as well as Friends of the Pier, the event will also feature a consecutive 500-foot charcuterie board, long enough to break the Guinness World Record, set right down the centre of White Rock’s iconic pier.

“(The world record) was 155 feet. It’s 200 now,” said Sheila’s Catering owner Wes Levesque, who owns the business with Brant Darling.

“We’re going to absolutely crush that.”

The extra-long charcuterie board on the pier, the centrepiece of the event, will be their creation.

They’ve been sitting on the idea for awhile now, Levesque said, but, as with many other plans, the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to any real planning.

“Now that the world has mostly returned to normal and the business is doing well, we thought it was time to do it.”

Sheila’s Catering was a partner to Friends of the Pier, a charity created from the need to raise funds to repair the White Rock Pier after it was severely damaged in a Dec. 20, 2018 storm, Levesque noted.

Plans are now underway to replace the entire pier over the next two years, bringing it up to modern safety and design standards that will retain the historic feel of the original pier, he added.

READ ALSO: Friends of the Pier donate $100K for further improvements to iconic White Rock structure

Event attendees will get to sample from the giant charcuterie board – featuring the usual artfully arranged variety of cheeses, cured meats, olives and nuts, dried and fresh fruits, jams, jellies and different kinds of crackers – as well as enjoy beverages from three bars and live music and entertainment in Memorial Plaza. In addition, all attendees will receive a certificate for participating in the Guinness World Record-breaking event.

With drones to help cover the event in such picturesque surroundings, Levesque and Darling hope to shine a light on what an amazing community White Rock is.

“The goal is just to have a really unforgettable, unique event,”Levesque said.

A world record breaking event happening on Sept. 2, 2023 at the White Rock Pier. Sheila's Catering Co. was inspired to bring a new, exciting event to showcase our City by the Sea and raise funds for Sources Food Banks and other local charitable causes. https://t.co/1jEjUOel9R pic.twitter.com/tEztQEQ2nz — SOURCES (@SourcesBC) April 27, 2023

While the majority of proceeds raised from the even will benefit Sources food banks, the charcuterie boards that will be used to create the record-breaking board will be auctioned off at the event, with those net proceeds going to Friends of the Pier to help with the restorative pier work that remains to be done.

They’re still looking for sponsors for the event, and Levesque noted they’re getting plenty of help from enthusiastic volunteers.

“It’s our way of thanking the community, and giving back, too.”

Anyone interested can contact them through their South Surrey catering business, or visit charcuterieonthepier.com

