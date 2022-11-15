Handful of people gathered at Port Kells Cenotaph Nov. 11

A small crowd gathered at cenotaph in Port Kells Nov. 11. (Photo submitted: Greg MacRae)A small crowd gathered at cenotaph in Port Kells Nov. 11. (Photo submitted: Greg MacRae)
A small crowd gathered at cenotaph in Port Kells Nov. 11. (Photo submitted: Greg MacRae)A small crowd gathered at cenotaph in Port Kells Nov. 11. (Photo submitted: Greg MacRae)

A small crowd gathered at the Port Kells Cenotaph Nov. 11.

Greg MacRae, a member of the Port Kells Community Association (PCKA), said more than two dozen showed up this year to pay their respects to the many who’ve served Canada.

“The Port Kells community is still proud and there was small gathering of 30-plus participants for Remembrance Day at the Cenotaph at the front of the Port Kells Community Hall,” he said.

The Port Kells Cenotaph was erected by “the once robust Port Kells Community Association,” added MacRae.

The cenotaph stands in front of the Port Kells Community Hall.

MacRae also noted the community hall is no longer being administered by the PKCA.

“In the last few years with COVID and the lack of events at the hall,” he explained, “along with a few new City of Surrey administrative requirements, the Port Kells Community Association ceded the hall back to the city.”


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Remembrance DayVeterans

Previous story
White Rock-South Surrey Christmas Dinner returns after 2-year hiatus
Next story
Crowds return for Cloverdale’s Remembrance Day service in Veterans’ Square

Just Posted

Surrey City Hall. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey council votes 5-4 to maintain Surrey RCMP as city’s police department

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Surrey City Orchestra’s ‘Nutcracker’ to hit stage with dancers & singers as endowment fund grows

Drawing of the future City Centre 4 and 5 buildings in Surrey’s Health and Technology District. (Submitted image)
With needed ‘wet lab’ space, a 4th tower is coming to Surrey’s Health and Technology District

The Harmony project is proposed for the current site of Peninsula Estates, in the 15100-block of 20 Avenue. (File photo)
Surrey endorses land consolidation agreement for Harmony project