Handful of people gathered at Port Kells Cenotaph Nov. 11

A small crowd gathered at the Port Kells Cenotaph Nov. 11.

Greg MacRae, a member of the Port Kells Community Association (PCKA), said more than two dozen showed up this year to pay their respects to the many who’ve served Canada.

“The Port Kells community is still proud and there was small gathering of 30-plus participants for Remembrance Day at the Cenotaph at the front of the Port Kells Community Hall,” he said.

The Port Kells Cenotaph was erected by “the once robust Port Kells Community Association,” added MacRae.

The cenotaph stands in front of the Port Kells Community Hall.

MacRae also noted the community hall is no longer being administered by the PKCA.

“In the last few years with COVID and the lack of events at the hall,” he explained, “along with a few new City of Surrey administrative requirements, the Port Kells Community Association ceded the hall back to the city.”



