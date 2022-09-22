Harvest Fair planned for South Surrey’s Historic Stewart Farm

The Historic Stewart Farm is set to celebrate the arrival of fall with its Olde Harvest Fair this weekend.
The one-day event is set for Saturday, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and is billed as a “celebration of local history, food, shopping and lively entertainment.” It’s the first time the family-friendly celebration will be staged since before the pandemic.
“We are so pleased to welcome the public back to this annual event. There is a great mix of things to do, see and learn in a beautiful and unique setting right here in Surrey,” said site curator Jerrilin Spence.
Among the “old-fashioned fun” planned are a number “harvest-themed” games and activities, including a potato-sack race, tug-o-war, and a fall-themed children’s craft station. Apple cider and butter-making demonstrations are also planned, a City of Surrey news release notes.
Live entertainment is also on the schedule, as award-winning re-enactment troupe, The Re-enactors will perform, as will the Vancouver Fiddle Club, Vancouver Morris Men, Tiddley Cove Morris and Little Mountain Step ‘n’ Clog.
A vendor’s market will also be part of the festivities.
Historic Stewart Farm is located at 13723 Crescent Rd.
