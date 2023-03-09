The new mural in the library at Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Surrey campus. (Submitted photo: KPU)

The new mural in the library at Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Surrey campus. (Submitted photo: KPU)

Have a closer look at towering new mural at KPU’s Surrey campus library, and who the woman is

‘The legacy mural will rise up to welcome anyone who passes through’ the room

Three artists created a towering social justice-themed mural that now graces a wall in the library at Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Surrey campus.

The colourful, 25-foot-tall mural was created with panels painted by Brandon Gabriel, Desi Mundo and Pancho Pescador, who met as panelists at the 2022 KDocsFF film festival.

The mural depicts a woman holding a golden feather with a red handprint across her face and fists of different colour punching up from the bottom of the painting, which also includes a drum and the peaks of the Ch’ich’iyúy Elxwíkn, also known as the Lions.

“The legacy mural will rise up to welcome anyone who passes through the library’s main atrium,” says Greg Chan, the film festival’s community outreach director.

The woman on the mural is Kat Zu’comulwat Norris, a Coast Salish advocate and founder of the Indigenous Action Movement. Norris died in 2022 at age 67.

“The (mural) themes include missing and murdered women, the environment…we wanted to personify social justice for Indigenous peoples,” explained Gabriel, a KPU artist-in-residence.

“We are representing people who did not ask for permission, who stood up for their identities, and representing not just the Indigenous tradition but also the rider traditions,” added Mundo, referring to train graffiti culture.

Both Mundo and Pescador live in Oakland, California, while Gabriel lives locally and was born and raised on the Kwantlen First Nation Reserve in Fort Langley.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
White Rock shredding event aims to help prevent fraud, identity theft

Just Posted

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Have a closer look at towering new mural at KPU’s Surrey campus library, and who the woman is

Ministry of Education and Child Care has approved funding for additional space at Kwantlen Park Secondary to address over-crowding. (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)
Additional space coming to Surrey’s Kwantlen Park Secondary to combat over-crowding

New White Rock Wave competitors Emily Sheard, left, Deborah White, and Rezarta Meshi gain advice from seasoned veterans Alida Brichon and Betty Brussel at a March 4 meet in Chilliwack, which the Wave won. (submitted photo)
White Rock Wave crushes competition in Chilliwack meet

Surrey RCMP is hoping the public can help them find Melissa Koks, 28, who was last seen in Vancouver on Dec. 23, 2022. (submitted photo)
Surrey RCMP hopes public can help find missing woman

Pop-up banner image